I'm thrilled to join such a passionate and talented team

Calypso Communications, an integrated creative and public relations studio, announced today the hiring of Carter Foster as social media coordinator. The addition of Foster marks an expansion of the Calypso inbound marketing team, whose strategic services help companies generate leads and grow their businesses.

"Carter is a talented writer with experience in social media management, design and video production. We're glad to have him aboard," says Houssam Aboukhater, Managing Partner. "His varied experience and creative impulses are what will make him valuable to clients seeking to stand out in a crowded digital landscape."

Before joining Calypso, which recently won NHBR's Best PR Agency award, Foster worked in communications and production at New Hampshire Public Television. While there, he strengthened the organization’s inbound marketing, content development, and social media strategy.

"Calypso's integrated communications approach is both unique and powerful, which is why the company has been so successful,” said Foster. "I'm thrilled to join such a passionate and talented team, and have the opportunity to bring my experience to a wide array of clients.”

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Foster received his bachelor’s degree from The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash. He moved to New England to earn a master of fine arts degree in writing from the University of New Hampshire. He lives in Portsmouth, N.H. with his fiancé, Demri, and writes fiction in his spare time.

About Calypso Communications

Calypso Communications is an award-winning premier public relations studio that combines strategy, content, and creative to solve business challenges. For 17 years, Calypso has delivered radical acts of communication to local, regional, and global companies across a wide array of sectors, including energy, health care, sporting goods, technology, and higher education. With offices in Portsmouth, N.H. and Portland, Maine, the Calypso team of experts uses an integrated communications approach to help clients achieve their objectives.