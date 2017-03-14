3Pillar's newly appointed CRO, Heather Combs, and industry leaders, Jennifer Ives, Elisabeth Beller, and Paul Doman We are excited to have such a dynamic team of leaders in place to serve our clients and further accelerate the growth we’ve seen over the years.

3Pillar Global, a leading developer of innovative, revenue-generating software products, announced today that it has appointed Heather Combs as its new Chief Revenue Officer. In addition to Combs’ hiring, three industry leaders have been named to manage dedicated 3Pillar business units in industries where the company’s expertise is expanding most quickly: Health & Wellness, Information Services, Media, and Technology.

Since being founded in 2006, 3Pillar has seen double digit percentage revenue growth nine times in ten years, with market-leading 25% growth in revenue from 2015 to 2016. 3Pillar has helped companies in a variety of industries embrace the realities of the digital economy through the deployment of software products that drive revenue and user engagement. The focus on industry-based service will enable 3Pillar to answer market demand and help further fuel the digital transformation that information-intensive industries are undertaking.

To ensure that the rapid growth seen in recent years can be maintained and that future growth opportunities can be met, Elisabeth Beller has joined to lead 3Pillar's Health & Wellness industry practice, Paul Doman has been named VP of 3Pillar's Media and Information Services industries, and Jennifer Ives will join as SVP of 3Pillar's Technology industry in April.

Each industry leader oversees an integrated team of Client Partners and product specialists from Architecture, UX, and Engineering designed to conceive of, build and launch the most innovative digital products in the market.

“Since our founding in 2006, 3Pillar’s teams have amassed a wealth of knowledge about the most pressing issues companies in a bevy of industries face when it comes to digital product development,” said David DeWolf, CEO of 3Pillar Global. “In supporting our clients with industry-specific teams, we believe we will be able to provide clients with a unique combination of product strategy, business consulting, and technology services and expertise. We are excited to have such a dynamic team of leaders in place to serve our clients and further accelerate the growth we’ve seen over the years.”

As 3Pillar’s Chief Revenue Officer, Heather Combs oversees 3Pillar’s Marketing & Client Services teams and is responsible for driving the company’s continued double digit revenue growth year-over-year. Heather will place an acute focus on ensuring 3Pillar’s clients have the best experience possible by matching 3Pillar’s services with market demand. To that end, she will work closely with 3Pillar’s delivery organization to ensure 3Pillar clients have access to the services and global skills necessary to build industry-leading software products. Before joining 3Pillar, Heather was the Chief Business Development Officer at HRCI, where she was responsible for overall revenue strategy and led the product management, strategic partnerships, and sales organizations. She also spent 13 years at the Corporate Executive Board, where she led product management, sales, and strategic partnerships initiatives.

Elisabeth Beller is the VP of 3Pillar’s Health & Wellness industry. She is responsible for overseeing a team that serves clients ranging from population health management companies to high-end fitness clubs. Elisabeth excels at understanding customer, business, and technology needs and identifying technology solutions to solve large problems. Prior to 3Pillar she served as VP of Product Management at Employee Navigator and VP of Digital Experience at Celerity.

As Vice President of both the Media and Information Services industries, Paul Doman manages a team that is focused on helping data and information-rich companies derive value out of new or existing revenue-impacting software products. Paul is one of the most tenured employees at 3Pillar, having joined in 2009 as one of 20 team members.

Jennifer Ives will join 3Pillar as SVP of the Technology industry to lead the team that serves clients in the software and security space, including SaaS and cybersecurity companies. Jennifer was most recently SVP, North America at the Top Employers Institute. Prior to that she was Director of Strategic Growth at LiveSafe and Director of Innovation & Strategic Partnerships at Tandem National Security Innovations. With a background in geospatial engineering and strategic growth, Jennifer is a respected business leader and sought after advisor and speaker. In her spare time, she enjoys mentoring technology entrepreneurs and making connections between high growth startups and founders.

About 3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global builds innovative, revenue-generating software products, enabling businesses to quickly turn ideas into value. 3Pillar balances business-minded thinking with engineering expertise in disruptive technologies, such as mobile, cloud, and big data, to develop products that meet real business needs. To date, 3Pillar’s products have driven over $1 billion in revenue for industry leaders like CARFAX, PBS, and numerous others. Over the course of a decade spent helping clients build industry-leading software products, 3Pillar clients have been acquired for more than $7 billion combined. For more information on the company, please visit http://www.3PillarGlobal.com.