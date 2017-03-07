Award recipients set the standards of excellence for U.S. Employee Resource Groups and Diversity Councils Organizations use the application process as a way to discover what they are doing well and to learn how they can continue to improve their impact.

The Ninth annual ERG & Council Honors Award™ application process is now open to all U.S. organizational diversity and inclusion practitioners.

The ERG & Council Honors Award™ is a part of the annual ERG & Council Conference presented by PRISM International, Inc., a global diversity and inclusion training and consulting firm, and its practice group the Association of ERGs & Councils. Linda Stokes, President and CEO of PRISM and host of the Award and Conference said, “ERGs and Diversity Councils are vital links for improving organizational results. Participants report that completing the application challenges them to look hard and deep at what they are doing by evaluating their efforts and then making adjustments that make them better." She concluded, "Our intent is to enable ERGs and Diversity Councils to use this application as a way to learn what they are doing well and how they can continue to increase their impact and effectiveness".

The Honors Award Application is free and open to all U.S. based Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and Diversity Councils in operation for at least two (2) years. Applications from multiple ERGs and Diversity Councils within one organization are permitted. Applicants complete and submit an online application of 59 questions that evaluates their impact on their organization over the past 12 months (2016). Award applicants are evaluated on contributions and achievements in these four categories:

1. Demonstrated Results

2. Demonstrated Management Commitment

3. Measurement and Accountability

4. Communication and Education

The Top 25 recipients are honored and awarded and their rankings revealed at the 9th annual 2017 ERG & Council Honors Award™ ceremony during the 2017 ERG & Council Conference set for October 4th-6th at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Orlando, Florida.

About the ERG & Council Honors Award™

The ERG & Council Honors Award™ is the premiere annual national award that recognizes, honors and celebrates the outstanding contributions and achievements of ERGs and Diversity Councils. The TOP 25 award recipients receive their awards at the ERG & Council Honors Award™ Dinner and Ceremony during the ERG & Council Conference.

About the ERG & Council Conference™

The ERG & Council Conference is the only national event designed specifically for employee resource groups, diversity councils and network groups that provides expanded opportunities to learn and share best practices, network, celebrate and grow.

About the Association of ERGs & Councils

The Association of ERGs & Councils is a practice group of PRISM and the premier resource for transforming Employee Resource Groups, Diversity Councils & Employee Network Groups to impact key organizational & business objectives.

About PRISM International, Inc.

PRISM is a WBENC-certified, full-service provider of innovative and proven consulting, training and products for leveraging diversity and inclusion, increasing cross-cultural competencies and creating more effective ERGs and Diversity Councils.