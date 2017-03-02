Patient Financial Responsibility Toolkit AATA empowers the national recovery treatment industry to serve their patients. Past News Releases RSS

The American Addiction Treatment Association (AATA) is launching an educational series and multiple resources available for providers and professionals in the addiction treatment industry that includes the Patient Financial Responsibility Toolkit and Special Investigations Unit (SIU) – What to Know in a Commercial Payer Audit Seminar.

“Education is a core component of AATA’s work with our membership,” said Gina Meyer, AATA Executive Director. “The American Addiction Treatment Association’s educational series complements AATA’s mission to deliver reliable information and resources on compliance and best practices to enable recovery industry professionals, owners, and operators to navigate the evolving clinical and regulatory landscapes. As we’ve expanded our reach in the industry and developed new resources, we listened to our membership and their interest in certain topics, such as billing and marketing practices. The Patient Financial Responsibility Toolkit is the first resource of its kind for the addiction treatment industry because it helps healthcare providers and programs solve the confusing and risky practices around waiving and discounting deductibles, copays, and coinsurance. The toolkit offers practical solutions to reduce the risk of fraud or abuse and ends the confusion around cost-sharing, discounts, and waivers. AATA empowers the national recovery treatment industry to serve their patients.”

AATA’s Seminar Series launch tackles the hot topic of audits in the addiction treatment and recovery industry. The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) – What to Know in a Commercial Payer Audit is the first seminar of 2017 and is being co-sponsored by AATA, Nelson Hardiman, and Infinity Behavioral Health Services.

“No one likes an audit, but comprehensive reviews and audits are becoming common in the addiction treatment and recovery industry. There’s an increased attention toward billing practices so providers need to be proactive in preventing and eliminating accusations of fraud or abuse,” Meyer explained. “Every seminar attendee will walk away with a fuller understanding of SIU’s and audits and details of investigations from the procedural aspects of the SIU to substantive issues raised by payers including documentation concerns. There are red flags for fraud detection and the SIU’s will look for anything that resembles fraudulent practices. The bottom line: any provider billing an insurance company runs the risk of an audit. That includes the behavioral healthcare field.”

The seminar will be held April 13th, 2017 at 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM and features three expert presenters: Frank Brady, Director of West Coast Operations, Infinity Behavioral Health Services; Zachary Rothenberg, Partner, Nelson Hardiman; and Max Sirianni, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, Infinity Behavioral Health Services. Lunch is included and there is plenty of Q&A time with the presenters. Seats are limited.

AATA has previously launched regulatory compliance resources in California, Arizona, Texas, Florida, New York, Illinois, Tennessee, and Georgia. AATA Membership will become available in the coming months for Michigan, Pennsylvania, Washington, Colorado, New Jersey, and Minnesota.

AATA Membership benefits are available to recovery industry professionals, owners, and operators to navigate the evolving clinical and regulatory landscapes. For more information, visit http://www.addiction-tx.com, email or call (888) 958-2282.