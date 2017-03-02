OmniSYS Acquires Leading Pharmacy Technology Provider, voiceTech

“This new, cloud-based API technology complements our existing solutions and enhances our patient engagement capabilities,” explains John King, OmniSYS CEO.

OmniSYS, LLC, the nationally recognized leader in medical claim billing, Medicare compliance and patient engagement solutions for pharmacies, HME/DME providers and pharmaceutical manufacturers, announced today that it has acquired voiceTech—a leading technology provider to the pharmacy industry.

“In keeping with our mission to improve the health of healthcare, we are always looking for ways to expand our portfolio in order to deliver added value to our pharmacy customers and the patients they serve,” said OmniSYS CEO, John King. “That is why we are excited to announce our recent acquisition of voiceTech and its Fusion-Rx platform.”

Fusion-Rx provides a feature-rich patient communication and adherence platform that fully integrates advanced inbound IVR and Star-adherence outbound messaging as part of patient, pharmacy, and prescriber services. This proven SaaS solution delivers the convenience and connectivity patients expect for 24/7 access to the pharmacy via phone, web, and mobile devices. By automating routine outreach and proactively engaging consumers, Fusion-Rx improves the health of pharmacy patients while simultaneously improving the pharmacy’s bottom line.

“This new technology complements our existing solutions—CareCLAIM, OmniLINK, and Analytix—and enhances our patient engagement capabilities,” explained King. “It also features cloud-based API connectivity to over 60 pharmacy management systems, enabling us to access an expanded dataset, including prescription data that will lead to new engagement opportunities and enhanced business insight.”

“We are proud to become part of the OmniSYS family,” says Tim Garofalo, co-founder and president of voiceTech. “Our companies have similar values and a shared commitment to the industry. With a focus on expanding patient engagement, our blended solution offers promising opportunities for both pharmacies and our company.”

With the purchase of voiceTech, OmniSYS will expand its office locations to include a second operations center in Sarasota, Florida—in addition to its existing operations center in Greenville, TX and corporate headquarters in Dallas. Key executives from voiceTech are expected to remain with the company, enabling the integration of Fusion-Rx into the OmniSYS portfolio while ensuring a seamless transition for existing customers of the product.

About OmniSYS

OmniSYS is a healthcare IT company that helps pharmacies drive profitable growth through unique insights derived from its market share and the ability to build valuable workflow solutions. With over two decades of domain expertise, OmniSYS is the market leader in medical, immunization and DME claim billing, patient communication and adherence, as well as consumer-engagement workflow.

OmniSYS is integrated into the pharmacy management systems of over 25,000 pharmacies and provides connectivity to more than 120 medical payers. Our core SaaS platforms are designed to help pharmacies engage patients, compete on value and distinguish their brands.