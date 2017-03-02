To me this day is about empowering women to celebrate our femininity and cherished memories of wearing dresses. It’s the women and their stories behind the dresses that make this day so special.

Monday, March 6 is the inaugural National Dress Day, a celebration of femininity and empowerment that recognizes the special connection between women and dresses. Memories of milestone life events in women’s lives are often associated with a dress selected for that specific occasion. National Dress Day encourages women to share their favorite “dress memory” on Facebook and Instagram (@NationalDressDay) using #NationalDressDay and include a picture of the dress.

“I have fond memories wearing dresses and realized that dresses hold such powerful emotions for women,” said Ashley Lauren about founding the national holiday. “I remember the dresses I wore to my first job interview, prom, first date, the list goes on. This is a fun day to cherish and celebrate those memories.”

Dresses come in a variety of shapes and sizes from A-line, little black dress, maxi to mini. No matter what style is preferred, National Dress Day can be celebrated in many ways.

“To me this day is about empowering women to celebrate our femininity and cherished memories of wearing dresses. It’s the women and their stories behind the dresses that make this day so special,” said Ashley Lauren.

ASHLEYlauren, celebrating five years in 2017, can be found worldwide and is well-established in the prom and social occasion industries. Ashley Lauren designs her dresses, often worn for evening occasions, with a unique style and personality. Her boutiques have grown from her beginnings in Maine to across the world. Ashley Lauren is known for her fashion success on the runway, red carpet and pageant stage, as well as the recipient of Longines Most Elegant Woman at the last year’s Belmont Stakes.

ABOUT ASHLEYlauren

The ASHLEYlauren collection is a beautiful and red-carpet ready fashion line consisting of evening, cocktail, mother of the bride, bridal, prom, and pageant dresses. Her designs have been worn by Eva Longoria, Lucero, Sheila Durcal, Azucena Cierco, Chiquinquira Delgado, Lupita Jones and contestants in Nuestra Belleza Latina, Miss Universe and Miss World. ASHLEYlauren dresses are sold in specialty boutiques across the United States, Central and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.