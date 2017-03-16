Before having an Au Pair the Host Moms who wrote the winning nominations for this year’s Au Pair in Excellence Award said they were exhausted, frustrated and overwhelmed with their nannies. After getting Au Pairs these moms used terms like reliable, flexible and thankful.

This year almost 40 Host Families with Go Au Pair put in writing how they felt about their Au Pairs, and the responses were phenomenal.

Carrie Kislin of New Jersey is one of the Host Moms whose Au Pair was nominated runner up in the contest. She had five nannies in four years and the stress of keeping up with the nannies was incredibly difficult. “Our Au Pair Veronica does so much more than a nanny.” Carrie is a doctor and can’t pick up the slack if a nanny doesn’t show up. “While our nannies had a schedule and a very specific arrival time in the morning, they were often late. It is also so hard to get in touch with me. I’m not going to answer the phone when I am with a patient and if the nanny doesn’t show up after school it is stressful. Just having the Au Pair in the home eases a lot of stress.”

Another runner up was given to Stephanie Ortbals-Tibbs’s nomination from Virginia. She also made the switch after having trouble juggling her nannies. Between work and her husband traveling, it all got to be too much. “I think the consistency and the relationship opportunity that you get from having an au pair in your home is really remarkable for you and your children,” said Stephanie.

Of all the nominations that poured in from Host Families around the country, the one that stood out the most was written by a grandmother who had taken over care of her grandchildren. Because of unfortunate circumstances they were without a mom. Friends in the community raised money to get the Au Pair here and the kids' grandma, Vicki Dehaven from Pennsylvania, feels like she has her life back for the first time in two years. “What my Au Pair has done for me personally, she has given me a breather. I can’t say enough good things about her. I’m just thankful.”

This year Host Family after Host Family filled their nominations with comments about Au Pairs being more than a babysitter or a nanny. They provide a smoother transition in the work-life balance for parents and love their host children like a brother or sister would.

