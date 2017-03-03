Bart Baker to Premiere His Debut Album Celebritease Across Music Choice’s Platforms Starting March 3rd

Starting today, Award-winning parody video artist, songwriter, and viral sensation BART BAKER is teaming up with Music Choice to premiere his debut album Celebritease. As the exclusive TV partner, Music Choice will debut multiple original songs from the album including “Justin Bieber”, “Don’t Worry Bout Dat”, Taylor Swift”, “Ariana Grande”, “Future” and more on Friday, March 3, 2017 through Sunday, March 5, 2017. The songs will be played throughout the day on Music Choice’s Hip Hop and R&B, Hit List, Teen Beats and Music Choice Max Music Channels.

Baker is releasing his full-length album of all original material via his own label, in conjunction with independent label 26 Music, a division of 26 Entertainment.

To locate the specific channel numbers check your local listings or access via the Music Choice Ap.