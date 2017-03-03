Artificial Intelligence Analyst Adrian Bowles Joins Aragon Research

Adrian Bowles joins Aragon Research as VP of Research and Lead Analyst for AI. I am thrilled to be joining the Aragon team and working closely with Aragon clients to help leverage the power of modern AI and cognitive computing.

Aragon Research, a technology-focused research and advisory firm committed to providing thought leading strategic research and trusted advisory services, announced that Adrian Bowles will be joining its team as Vice President of Research and Lead Analyst for Artificial Intelligence (AI).

As Aragon Research expands coverage into the AI sector, Adrian Bowles will continue to work at the intersection of advanced technology and business strategy as an academic, practitioner, consultant, and industry analyst – focusing on the business impact of modern AI/cognitive computing, advanced analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

“I wrote my first NLP app when machine learning was still a fringe topic,” said Adrian Bowles. “I am thrilled to be joining the Aragon team and working closely with Aragon clients to help leverage the power of modern AI and cognitive computing.”

Mr Bowles has practical AI experience ranging from co-developing a natural language simulation system published in the proceedings of Cybersoft 80, to leading a commercial design team on a DoD battle management expert system project, to developing an assessment tool used by the IBM Watson team for evaluating application ecosystem partner submissions. He co-authored Cognitive Computing and Big Data Analytics, published by John Wiley & Sons, 2015.

Jim Lundy, Founder and CEO of Aragon commented, “I’ve known Adrian Bowles for a long time. I look forward to working with him and bringing his thought leadership to Aragon’s new topic focus on Artificial Intelligence.”

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research is the newest technology research and advisory firm. Aragon delivers high impact interactive research and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to help them make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com.