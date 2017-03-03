GROM to Exhibit at SAPInsider Financials 2017 Conference In Las Vegas

GROM, an SAP silver partner, today announced that it will participate as an exhibitor at the SAPInsider Financials 2017 Conference at the Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on March 21-24.

SAPinsider Financials 2017 will be packed with brand new content that will help organizations using SAP® solutions for finance to drive accounting, controlling, planning, and reporting excellence. Register today to get best-in-class approaches and perspectives from leading consultants, industry trends from analysts, lessons learned from customers, and road maps including latest product updates from SAP. With eight different learning tracks this year, the program that will equip attendees with the knowledge they need to optimize their existing finance and accounting solutions and prepare for what’s on the horizon. Special emphasis will be placed on SAP S/4HANA Finance, attendees can expect detailed product road maps and demos from top subject matter experts on financial accounting, managerial accounting, consolidations, and cash and treasury management. Register at https://secure2.wispubs.com/EventsReg/Financials/2017/LASVEGAS.

“We are pleased and excited to be able to support SAPInsider Financials 2017,” says Robert A. Grom, founder and CEO of GROM. “As one of the first integrators in America to have performed an S/4HANA Finance 1511 migration, our subject matter experts will be on hand to talk S/4HANA Finance with our customers. We’re very much looking forward to those conversations.”

About GROM

GROM was born in the days of R/2 when our founder, Bob Grom, was on one of the first U.S. SAP implementations. In 1994, GROM became an SAP Partner and has remained closely aligned with SAP while maintaining decades-long relationships with key clients - building deep industry knowledge. In 2011, we launched our pioneering on-demand support service, TotalAccess, earning the Gartner Cool Vendor award in 2012 for SAP application support. Today, GROM remains at the leading edge of SAP innovations, delivering the latest solutions including S/4HANA and BW/4HANA. GROM also provides a complete portfolio of services from strategy to support. Visit us at http://www.grom.com.

