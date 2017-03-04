Over 1000 leaders in projects, turnarounds and routine maintenance, along with over 150 speakers and 100 exhibitors will descend on New Orleans to tackle common challenges, share best practices, and network among the best in the industry, across 6 key areas:



Major Projects (>500 million)

Plant-Based Small–Midsized Projects (Medium $50m-$500m, and Small <$50million)

Shutdowns and Turnarounds

Reliability and Maintenance

Commissioning and Start-Up

Modularization

ExxonMobil have recently confirmed their Global Capital Efficiency Advisor, Baytown Area Regional Projects Manager and Construction Manager – ANWERUP Project – who will be joining the mega projects and small-midsized projects tracks. In addition, Shell Oil, SABIC, Saudi Aramco, Dow Chemical, Tesoro, Yuhuang Chemical, Covestro & Chevron are all sending 2 or more speakers to the event.

“We’re already looking at a fantastic line-up of speakers and attendees for DECM 2017, which is unrivalled globally. We are very pleased to have representation from all of the downstream majors in Petrochemical, Refining & LNG, such as BASF, ExxonMobil, BP, CITGO, Flint Hills Resources, Formosa, Marathon, Tesoro, Valero and Phillips 66. Attendees will learn how to achieve world-class project results by asking the experts, knowledge sharing, and preparing for trends that will affect the industry in the next 5-10 years”, says Karla Sharp, Project Director for DECM 2017.

