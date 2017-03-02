Ellevate Network looks to spread the word that Feminism is for everyone. Take Back Feminism is poised to show the world that women already have power, we deserve equality, and we will be speaking up and standing up for those who cannot always do so themselves.

Ellevate Network, the nation’s preeminent network for professional women, is mobilizing the power of community to launch #TakeBackFeminism, a well-timed campaign to celebrate Women’s History Month and shine a spotlight on the true meaning of feminism.

The network will hold a coinciding event on March 29th in New York City, featuring Carmen Perez and Paola Mendoza of the Women’s March on Washington, Jimmie Briggs of the New York City Mayor’s Gender Equity Commission, founding executive director of Man Up Campaign, and Kristy Wallace, President of Ellevate Network.

In recent months, discussions about gender equality are happening within the federal and local governments, at the Oscars, within companies, in the news, and on social media -- the conversations about women’s rights, experiences, and power are more relevant than ever, and Ellevate Network seeks to facilitate this dialogue to bring more voices to the table.

Ellevate Network will discuss how the term “feminism” has changed throughout history, the true meaning of it: the theory of the political, economic, and social equality of the sexes; and the belief that men and women should have equal rights and opportunities, and serve as a platform for all of us to stand for equality.

President of Ellevate Network, Kristy Wallace, said: “There is almost no conversation more pertinent today than where women stand in the world. We are powerful beyond belief, but so often people minimize or overlook it. Take Back Feminism is poised to show the world that women already have power, we deserve equality, and we will be speaking up and standing up for those who cannot always do so themselves.”

By including people from all walks of life in the conversations about feminism, Ellevate Network looks to provide a platform for more people to speak up and make a difference in their world - at a time when it’s more important than ever. Share your take on #TakeBackFeminism by posting to social media and tagging Ellevate Network.

To register for the event, click here. To watch the livestream, click here.

About Ellevate Network: Ellevate Network is a global professional women's network committed to elevating each other through education, inspiration, and opportunity. Our mission is to close the gender achievement gap in business by providing women with a community to lean on and learn from.