GDS Link to Exhibit at LendIt USA 2017

GDS Link, a global provider of credit risk management solutions and consulting for multiple verticals within the financial services industry including marketplace lending, retail finance, alternative financial services, credit card, auto and business leasing, will be attending and exhibiting at LendIt USA 2017, March 6-7 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.

“With a prediction that Lendit USA 2017 will attract more than 5,000 attendees, it is easy to conclude that, despite some setbacks in 2016, the marketplace lending industry continues to thrive and represents opportunities for companies that deliver a wide spectrum of investment, products and services in support of the market,” said Paul Greenwood, President and Co-Founder of GDS Link. “Of course, the continued growth and increased competition brings rising marketing expenses, increasing pressure on loan performance and heightened regulatory focus. Lenders will need to continue to evolve their risk management practices and enhance their technology to remain successful. Our credit risk management platform, DataView360®, and risk consulting and analytics group can help lenders more rapidly react to changing market dynamics and continue to successfully grow their portfolios and profitability,” said Greenwood.

Representing GDS Link include Rich Alterman, Executive Vice President, Business Development, Doug Roberts, Vice President, Sales and Marketing and Miguel Florez, Vice President of Credit Risk and Analytics Consulting. GDS will be in the exhibit hall at booth number 562 to network and collaborate with industry peers and to speak with attendees who want to learn more about how GDS Link can help their organizations reach their credit risk management goals.

Join GDS Link in the exhibit hall at booth number 562 to continue the conversation with peers and industry leaders as attendees network, learn and evolve for tomorrow’s marketplace lending and fintech verticals.

