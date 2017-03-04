I’m particularly proud of the way Imparta has continued to innovate and find new ways to increase the impact and effectiveness of sales training for our clients.

Training Industry has announced its Top 20 Sales Training Companies list for 2017 as part of its mission to continually monitor the training marketplace for the very best providers of training services and technologies.

For the seventh year running, Imparta has received this much sought after accolade. Being on the Top 20 Sales Training Companies list confirms Imparta as one of the best providers within the global sales training industry.

"The companies that earned their place on the 2017 Top 20 Sales Training Companies list have each demonstrated significant innovation in 2017, with a specific focus on improving the learner experience," said Ken Taylor, President of Training Industry, Inc. "These companies are responding to evolving expectations when it comes to modality, mobility and better use of learning technologies to enhance the sales training experience."

"Training Industry take a rigorous approach to selecting the best sales training companies so we are delighted to be included on their Top 20 list for a seventh consecutive year," said Richard Barkey, Imparta CEO and Founder. "The award reflects our ongoing commitment to our clients and to the moving industry forward, as well as the hard work and dedication of our people. I’m particularly proud of the way Imparta has continued to innovate and find new ways to increase the impact and effectiveness of sales training for our clients."

"The sales training sector has shown a significant focus on coaching and sustaining the impact of companies’ investment in sales training," said Doug Harward, CEO, Training Industry, Inc.

The list is compiled in order to provide corporate buyers a selection of the best potential suppliers. This year’s list was based on the following criteria:



Industry recognition and impact on the sales training industry

Innovation in the sales training market

Company size and growth potential

Breadth of service offering

Strength of clients served

Geographic reach

About Imparta

Imparta improves its clients’ business performance in the areas of sales and service, using highly practical and researched approaches, and an integrated solution that goes well beyond simple training interventions. Imparta’s Capability Building® System combines assessment, training, coaching, application tools and impact measurement, using leading-edge technologies to create sustainable performance improvement.

With offices in Europe, the United States and Australia, Imparta has the capability to deliver worldwide programs in multiple languages with local knowledge and experience. Clients include GE, Intel, Cisco, Telefonica O2, and the WPP Group. Delivery of the Virtual Sales Academy® to a global audience has positioned Imparta as a leading blended learning provider as well as a pioneer in the field of business simulations.