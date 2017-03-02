The funds we raised will go a long way towards providing over 1 million New York City children with safe and beautiful places to play and grow and thrive.

On Tuesday, February 28, 2017, the Randall’s Island Park Alliance (RIPA) hosted its 25th Anniversary Gala at Lincoln Center.

The Gala raised $1.7 million – an event record – and honored Richard and Christine Mack, New York City residents and long-time supporters of Randall’s Island’s transformation into a popular sports destination for local city youth. Former Yankee Mark Teixeira was also honored as the “Champion of Children” for his work promoting sports and educational opportunities for the children of East Harlem and the South Bronx.

Mr. Mack, Founder and CEO of Mack Real Estate Group and CEO of Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies, L.P. commented, “It was an honor for both Chris and I to be recognized by RIPA and its Board of Trustees. This organization and the cause that it represents – providing open park spaces for the city’s children – is near and dear to our hearts.”

“Randall’s Island is an amazing place where arts, cultures and sports are integrated. I hope visitors are surprised by what they find there—by the magnitude of the Park and by all the different events going on,” said Mrs. Mack.

Mr. Teixeira said, “I am truly humbled to receive the Champion of Children award from RIPA and to join past recipients who I admire and respect. We still have a lot of work to do to ensure safe outdoor spaces for New York City children like I had when I was growing up. Kids need a place to run and play and dream, every day and I am proud to be an advocate for these kids.”

A sold-out crowd of more than 700 philanthropists, City officials, and leaders in real estate, finance, sports and law joined together to raise money for the Park. The Gala’s Master of Ceremonies, CNBC’s Brian Sullivan, energetically led the program throughout dinner, and concluded the evening with a spirited live auction and pledge drive, which raised nearly $100,000 for RIPA.

The Gala was Co-Chaired by Michael D. Boxer, Lucy Fato and Mark I. Greene. The Steering Committee was co-chaired by Melissa Boxer and Jenny Slayton-Green. The Founders Circle for the Gala was co-chaired by Karen Cohen and Pinky Keehner.

“On behalf of all of my colleagues at RIPA, I want to thank our generous donors, including government, foundation, corporate, and individuals who made Tuesday night a tremendous success,” said Aimee Boden, President of the Randall’s Island Park Alliance. “The funds we raised will go a long way towards providing over 1 million New York City children with safe and beautiful places to play and grow and thrive.”

About the Randall’s Island Park Alliance: The Randall’s Island Park Alliance (RIPA), founded in 1992, is a public-private partnership with the NYC Department of Parks & Recreation that seeks to realize the unique potential of 480 waterfront parkland acres anchoring Manhattan, the Bronx and Queens. RIPA works with the City and local communities to provide an innovative and exciting destination through a wide range of sports venues, cultural events and environmental exploration. As the dedicated steward of Randall’s Island Park, the Alliance sustains, maintains, develops and programs the Park to support the wellbeing of all New Yorkers. The Park offers miles of waterfront pathways, almost 9 acres of wetlands, an urban far, a track and field stadium, a golf center, a 20-court tennis center and dozens of new playing fields, as well as the Harlem River Event Site.

