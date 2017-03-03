Vampire Tools Pays a Visit to Jay Leno’s Big Dog Garage

It was an enormous honor to have Jay Leno and the Big Dog guys show us their world-famous garage, and show interest in our tools.

The VT team had reached out to Big Dog earlier and had heard of their interest in VamPLIERS and other Vampire Tools. Shortly after connecting with Big Dog Operations Director John Pera at SEMA, the Big Dog team honored Vampire Tools with an invitation to the garage. The Vampire Tools crew made a point to come bearing gifts, offering Leno and his senior mechanics each an engraved set of Vampire Tools to commemorate the meeting. Master mechanic Bernard Juchli offered feedback during the meeting as well, expressing approval for his favorite tool in the lineup, the Vampire Tools 8” Kevlar Shears.

Co Founder of Vampire Tools Safi Qureshey expressed his enthusiasm for the meeting. “It was an enormous honor to have Jay Leno and the Big Dog guys show us their world-famous garage, and show interest in our tools. These guys know the industry, and their word carries a lot of weight, so to have them use our tools was an enormous compliment, and we couldn’t be more pleased. We hope to stay in touch with Mr. Leno and the rest of the Big Dog team in the future.”

About Vampire Tools

Vampire Tools International, Inc. started in 2012 with the vision to revolutionize seemingly straight-forward hand tools through simple, function-driven innovation. The innovative design of our flagship tool, the VamPLIERSTM put us on the map as the most effective tool on the market for extracting stripped fasteners. Our mission is to continually introduce new and unique tools to the market that are versatile, technologically intuitive, and time-saving.