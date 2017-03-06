SignWave TD10 Digital Door Card We engineered the SignWave Widget to help meeting room and event managers excel in conference communications ranging from small to large venues. The SignWave Widget is flexible enough to deliver back-of-house messages to customer-facing notices.

In announcing the newly expanded abilities of the Breeze Digital Signage™ system, Koytt Nichols, Keywest Technology’s Director of R&D, stated, “Our newest innovation for Breeze is called SignWave™ Widget. The significance of this new widget is lost unless you understand that it is available at no charge and replaces expensive server equipment, which was previously required to source EMS [event management software] data from third-party partners.”

According to the company, every time they add a widget to Breeze, it saves customers thousands of dollars in equipment cost, and it also reduces the complexity of digital signage by taking advantage of cloud-based processing that simplifies both installation and maintenance.

For example, the original SignWave depended on a local server to fetch and process property scheduling from third-party providers. However, the recently introduced SignWave Widget replaces the need for this server, making it much more affordable to digitize and display room scheduling data from popular EMS or PMS software. Most notable, the SignWave Widget is part of the Breeze Digital Signage ecosystem and is available at no cost to Breeze subscribers.

In addition to the widget, SignWave also includes Keywest’s all-in-one LCDs, which are available in both 10 and 14” wall-mount displays. SignWave hardware was developed with an assortment of technologies ideal for digital door cards. The Android-powered models come furnished with advanced features, which include Internet-of-Things (IoT) capability that comprises built-in BLE Beacon and NFC, GigiLAN and WLAN connections, and nifty vacancy warning lights. The displays also have handy installation features, like a wall-mount bracket that mounts to any surface including glass, a fanless design, a touch screen, and PoE for power. Furthermore, the industrial grade displays are housed in an attractive chassis that are intended for 24/7 operations.

Nichols also said, “We engineered the SignWave Widget to help meeting room and event managers excel in conference communications ranging from small to large venues. The SignWave Widget is flexible enough to deliver back-of-house messages to customer-facing notices.”

Breeze Digital Signage is a cloud service solution that lessens reliance on expensive hardware, eradicates costly maintenance routines and significantly increases system capabilities and reliability. The system is highly scalable and built to run on any platform that supports HTML5. The system is also highly secured, modularized, and customizable for installations on either public or private networks while maintaining robust SaaS features.

Interested parties and system integrators can contact Keywest Technology for a free demonstration. Keywest Technology sells and distributes Breeze Digital Signage through their network of professional AV and IT resellers.

About Keywest Technology

Keywest Technology is an authentic developer of digital signage technology and a full-service provider offering solutions from simple playback to large multi-sign and interactive networks. Keywest builds marketing communication systems with a holistic approach that includes key software technologies, creative design, system design, and comprehensive network-managed services. Based in Lenexa, Kansas, the company is dedicated to making business communication as enjoyable as a day at the beach. For more information, visit http://www.KeywestTechnology.com.