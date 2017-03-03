U.S. Lawns Regional Meetings Set Tone for Success

Regional Meetings Set Tone for Success These meetings provide connectivity among the team and are a great venue to exchange information that is vital for growth.

U.S. Lawns wrapped up a series of two-day Regional Meetings this week, providing franchisees and their managers with company updates and training on new initiatives. Meetings were held in Orlando, Houston, Phoenix, Jackson, Charlotte, Indianapolis and Philadelphia.

Day one was an afternoon of focused conversations between franchise owners, managers and U.S. Lawns Home Office Leaders on how to best harness the “Power of the Network” followed by casual group dinners where the conversations continued through the evening.

Day two started early with a “State of the Brand” message from U.S. Lawns President Ken Hutcheson, who shared details of the brand’s success last year and insight on initiatives planned for the upcoming year. Vice President Mike Fitzpatrick followed up the opening session with guidance on how to effectively use the U.S. Lawns “Roadmap,” a simple online visual tool designed to allow franchisees and their management to find every tool, tip and process necessary to grow their businesses’ revenue and profit. The morning session continued with Vice President Brandon Moxam focusing on franchise support.

“Our franchise support model continues to evolve as we work towards our brand vision of 100% franchisee satisfaction,” said Moxam. He spoke about “on demand” support, the role of the franchise advisor, the launch of specialized support, and the expanded training opportunities available to franchisees and their teams. He continued with the topics of lead generation and accurate estimating, which led up to a working lunch with a guest speaker from Exmark/Toro, who delivered in-depth information on how selecting the right equipment impacts profitability of your business, as well as how to evaluate equipment maintenance and weigh the cost of repair vs. replacement.

The afternoon consisted of training on the new online U.S. Lawns Estimating & Proposal Tool, which captures customer site measurements in the field and immediately prepares a presentation-quality proposal ready to present to the customer while still on site.

The meeting wrapped up with a review of the Master Services Calendar, a U.S. Lawns best practice, and critical to setting crews up for success in the coming season. Mike Fitzpatrick stated, “Using the enhanced Master Services Calendar makes planning for next season so much easier. It takes the guesswork out of when and how much equipment and supplies to buy and allows you, your managers, and your crews to be fully prepared for the delivery of non-routine tasks and services.

“These regional meetings are so important to us as a brand,” said Ken Hutcheson. They provide connectivity among the team and are a great venue to exchange information that is vital for growth. I’m excited about what this year holds in store for U.S. Lawns. The economic future is bright we’re ready to take full advantage of the opportunities that lie ahead."

About U.S. Lawns

Founded in 1986. For more information, visit http://www.USLawns.com and http://www.USLawnsFranchise.com.