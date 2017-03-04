Volusia Speedway Park Coming to iRacing

iRacing I’m sure iRacers everywhere will enjoy the challenge of racing here

iRacing.com today announced plans to add Volusia Speedway Park to its catalog of nearly 100 laser-scanned digital race tracks. Together with Eldora and Williams Grove speedways, the Florida half-mile will be included in the popular online motorsports service’s introduction of its new dirt racing feature later this year.

Known as “The World’s Fastest Half-Mile,” Volusia Speedway Park is located in Barberville, FL. Since opening in 1968 the track has hosted a variety of national racing series. The track made the switch from pavement to dirt in the 1990s and hasn’t looked back since. Race fans around the world know it as host to the season kickoff DIRTcar Nationals each February. The DIRTcar Nationals features the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series, World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series, Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds, Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions and DIRTcar Racing UMP Modified and Late Model divisions during the 12-night blockbuster event before the track shifts gears to a weekly program for Florida racers.

“We’re excited to join the other great race tracks on iRacing.com,” says Volusia Speedway President Tom Deery. “Volusia Speedway Park is famous for some of the fastest dirt track racing to be found, and I’m sure iRacers everywhere will enjoy the challenge of racing here.”

“Volusia Speedway Park will be a great addition to our lineup,” says Steve Myers, Executive Vice President and Executive Producer for iRacing.com. “The fact that great racers like Donny Schatz, Brad Sweet, Shane Clanton, Brandon Sheppard and others keep coming back to race every year tells you all you need to know about Volusia Speedway Park’s place in American racing.”

iRacing’s extensive inventory already includes nearly 100 speedways, short tracks and road courses, as well as dozens of precisely-modeled stock, sports and open wheel racing cars, including the Chevrolet SS, Ford Fusions and Toyota Camrys raced in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, GT3 cars, sports prototypes, Formula One and IndyCars.

About iRacing.com

The world leader in the online racing simulation and gaming market, iRacing was founded in 2004 by Dave Kaemmer and John Henry. Kaemmer was co-founder of Papyrus Design Group, developers of award-winning racing simulations including “Grand Prix Legends” and NASCAR 2003.” Henry is principal owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club, as well as co-owner of NASCAR’s Roush Fenway Racing. iRacing.com has developed dozens of formal partnerships in the motorsport industry to help create the most authentic racing simulation in the world including with NASCAR, IndyCar, International Speedway Corporation, Speedway Motorsports, IMSA, the SRO Motorsports Group, Mazda Motorsports, McLaren Racing, Williams F1, Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, the Skip Barber Racing School and General Motors.