Mestel & Company Announces Joan Davison as New CEO

Mestel & Company, a leading national attorney placement firm established in 1987, has announced a major expansion of its executive leadership team. Lynn Mestel, who founded the company 30 years ago and has served as its CEO, President, and Chairman of the Board, will remain as Chairman of the Board and Joan Davison will join as the next CEO and President. Lynn and Joan will partner to achieve continued growth and carry the company’s mission to advance the careers of attorneys, facilitate the movement of groups and complex law firm mergers, and provide unparalleled service to our candidates and clients.

“I am very proud of what our team has accomplished since the founding of the company nearly three decades ago. As a forward-looking company, we aim for continuous improvement and ambitious growth for the future,” said Lynn. “With Joan leading the team, we can be even better at what we do best and strengthen our legacy as a nationally recognized leader in legal search and recruitment consulting. For nearly 30 years, our company has developed the careers of attorneys, built best in class legal teams, and effectuated law firm mergers. At Mestel, it’s who you know.”

Joan brings 28 years of valuable experience, with specific expertise in operations management as well as business development, marketing, recruiting and staffing. She spent 18 years at Staff Management | SMX (a TrueBlue Company), a global provider of contingent workforce solutions, where she rose from Director of Operations to President, COO and significantly increased sales growth, optimized processes, and developed long-term strategic plans. Most recently, Joan served as the CEO at Focus Logistics Transportation, an international freight delivery company. Her previous experience also includes leading the overall operations for Forward Mobility Relocation Services, a national relocation consulting firm. Joan has been named in the Top 100 Most Influence Executive in Staffing by Staffing Industry Analysts and has received the Gold Stevie Award in the Executive of the Year – Business Services category.

“I am ecstatic about joining Mestel & Company and working with its exceptional team of dedicated professionals,” said Joan. “The Mestel brand is synonymous with impeccable standards, integrity, and success. The Mestel influence can be associated with some of the largest transactions and greatest successes in the industry. I couldn’t be more honored to be associated with such a finely established organization and look forward to working with our team and clients alike.”

In her role as Chairman of the Board, Lynn will partner with Joan and the leadership team for long-term strategic planning initiatives, branding, client relations, and development for all lines of business. She will also work with Board members to set overall objectives, and offer advice and counsel. Lynn will continue to have a critical and visible role within Mestel & Company and with clients.

“Joan has demonstrated tremendous success in multiplying revenue growth, streamlining business processes, and improving client services,” said Lynn. “We will leverage Joan’s experience in the staffing industry to bring a fresh perspective to our business. I also believe Joan’s experience in creating a global footprint for a rapid-growth corporation will be valuable here. This is a very important milestone for the company and I have complete confidence in Joan’s abilities to lead, motivate, and inspire.”

About Mestel & Company

Mestel & Company, a leading national attorney placement company established in 1987, specializes in assisting the careers of individual associates, partners and in-house counsel as well as effectuating the movement of legal teams and law firm mergers. Our experienced recruiters have first-hand knowledge of the practices and cultures of law firms and in-house legal departments, making us the acknowledged leader in our field. Mestel & Company is only 100% employee owned company in the attorney placement industry, ensuring that each of our recruiters, as an owner, provides best in class service and is committed to the needs and sensitivity of our attorneys. For more information, visit http://www.mestel.com or follow us on Twitter@Mestel.

Press Contact:

Alison Chin, Executive Director of Marketing

Mestel & Company

achin(at)mestel.com

646-356-0502