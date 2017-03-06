2017 Stevie Award Gold Winner We knew we wanted to offer an entirely different experience that treats all of our clients and members like VIPs

ArmadaGlobal was recently awarded first place--a Gold Award--in the Financial Services category at the 11th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. These awards are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals.

“Since we founded Armada over 13 years ago, the member experience and world-class service have been at the forefront,” said Keith Sullivan, co-founder and Managing Partner of ArmadaGlobal. “In the insurance industry, people are often skeptical of the quality of service they can expect. We knew we wanted to offer an entirely different experience that treats all of our clients and members like VIPs.”

“We’re proud to be recognized for the great work our team does every day,” remarks Jamie Spriggs, Chief Operating Officer at Armada. “This award is a testament to our commitment and delivery of world-class service. The recognition is evidence of the consistently outstanding work of our service teams and our entire staff at Armada.”

The awards were presented during a gala banquet on Friday, February 24 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 650 executives from around the world attended.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes several of the world’s leading business awards programs including the prestigious American Business AwardsSM and International Business AwardsSM.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/sales.

About ArmadaGlobal

An insurance services and healthcare technology business, ArmadaGlobal creates specialty health and benefit products, delivered with its hallmark world-class service excellence. Employers and strategic partners choose ArmadaGlobal’s innovative products and services to drive product differentiation and meet the health and benefit needs of employee constituent groups. Ultimate Health is their market-leading, insured medical reimbursement product that covers the growing out-of-pocket healthcare expenses increasingly burdening families today. Learn more at http://www.ArmadaGlobal.com.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.