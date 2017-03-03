ValueSelling Associates, a global sales training firm, recognized for eighth consecutive year The companies that earned their place on the 2017 Top 20 Sales Training Companies List have each demonstrated significant innovation in 2017, with a specific focus on improving the learner experience.

ValueSelling Associates, Inc., the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®, a proven sales methodology, has been named to the 2017 Top 20 Sales Training Companies list by TrainingIndustry.com, which continually monitors the training marketplace for the best providers of training services and technologies.

Selection to this year’s Top 20 List is based on the following criteria:



Industry recognition and impact on the sales training industry

Innovation in the sales training market

Company size and growth potential

Breadth of service offering

Strength of clients served

Geographic reach

“The companies that earned their place on the 2017 Top 20 Sales Training Companies List have each demonstrated significant innovation in 2017, with a specific focus on improving the learner experience,” said Ken Taylor, president, Training Industry, Inc. “These companies are responding to evolving expectations when it comes to modality, mobility and better use of learning technologies to enhance the sales training experience.”

“Our clients consistently achieve measurable results, proving that the ValueSelling Framework® is a powerful, yet simple, methodology,” said Julie Thomas, President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates. “This honor is made possible by the global team of ValueSelling Associates, who bring the ValueSelling Framework® to life with clients around the world. The world-class sales organizations we work with realize accelerated revenue, deal size and sales productivity. We’re honored to be selected again as a Top 20 sales training firm.”

View the 2017 Top 20 Sales Training Companies: http://bit.ly/TI_Top20SalesTraining

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry spotlights the latest news, articles, case studies and best practices within the training industry, and publishes annual Top 20 and Watch List reports covering many sectors of interest to the corporate training function. Our focus is on helping dedicated businesses and training professionals get the information, insight and tools needed to more effectively manage the business of learning.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®, a proven formula for accelerating sales results. Our customized training on the ValueSelling Framework methodology, reinforcement tools and consulting services, are simple, scalable and sustainable. Since 1991, thousands of sales organizations and sales professionals around the globe have adopted and use the ValueSelling Framework to grow revenue, increase productivity and improve win rates. Visit http://www.valueselling.com.