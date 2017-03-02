SunView Software’s CEO Seng Sun with Vice President of Pink Elephant George Spalding By employing machine learning and predictive analytics, SunView becomes the first to apply “Big Data” technology to the world of support.

SunView Software’s Service Smart Technology took first place for Innovation of the Year at the 21st Annual Pink Elephant IT Service Management Conference & Exhibition. The IT Excellence Awards were held on Tuesday, February 21, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pink Elephant recognized SunView Software, a top vendor of IT Service Management software, for developing a leading innovative product to address critical IT business needs for the modern enterprise. Pink Elephant’s IT Excellence Awards are held annually to honor and recognize the people, organizations and companies that have achieved high levels of success in innovation, best practices and execution within the ITSM community.

With its recent launch in September 2016, ChangeGear 7 became the first IT Service Management platform to integrate artificial intelligence technology out-of-the-box. SunView’s new technology delivers AI-powered automation and assistance for IT staff and end users, improving IT service delivery and operational efficiency. With its patent-pending technology, ChangeGear provides IT organizations the ability to operationalize data, gain meaningful business insights and automate mundane tasks.

“There is no question that the Service Smart Technology unveiled by SunView Software in ChangeGear 7 has raised the bar for the entire service and support industry,” said George Spalding, Executive Vice President of Pink Elephant. “By employing machine learning and predictive analytics, SunView becomes the first to apply “Big Data” technology to the world of support. I applaud them heartily for this industry leading achievement. Pink Elephant’s 2016 Innovation of the Year award is richly deserved.”

“We are truly honored to win the IT Excellence Award for Innovation of the Year,” said Seng Sun, SunView’s Chief Executive Officer. “Winning this award strengthens our beliefs in AI-powered automation as a driving force for the future of enterprise IT.”

About SunView Software: Founded in 2003, SunView Software is a leading provider of IT Service Management software that helps companies to better deliver, manage, and monitor IT services across the enterprise. SunView is using innovations in artificial intelligence to drive smarter automation, predictive insights and customer satisfaction. By combining cutting-edge technologies and a best-in-class software platform, SunView provides cost-effective and efficient solutions that enable more responsive IT for the organization.

SunView Software is a privately held company based in Tampa, Fla.

Visit http://www.SunViewSoftware.com for more information.