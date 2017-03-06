“I’m excited to join the Midland team and appreciate the opportunity to be involved in the expansion of the firm’s mission and growth.”

Midland IRA, headquartered in Fort Myers and Chicago, hires new accounting associate, Emily Ambuter. She is to work in the self-directed retirement plan administrator’s expanding corporate office in Fort Myers.

Midland IRA is a self-directed retirement plan administrator that provides tax-deferred and tax-free investment opportunities, superior customer service, and educational tools to assist investors in realizing the maximum benefits possible in their retirement accounts. The firm is also a qualified intermediary that has Certified Exchange Specialists® on staff who perform 1031 exchanges for investors who own real estate.

Midland IRA and 1031 sets a high standard in providing personal, professional service to their clients across the nation who hold over $1 billion in assets in self-directed plans. They do this by ensuring their staff is well trained and familiar with all aspects of real estate investing, as well as other investing opportunities that are available in self-directed plans.

Emily Ambuter, the firm’s newest hire, will learn all aspects of the company and begins her position in the accounting department. Her education and experience will be an asset not only to Midland IRA, but to clients, as well.

Ambuter is from Plano, Texas. She moved to Sarasota, Florida to attend Ringling College where she received her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. After graduating, she moved back to her hometown of Plano, Texas to pursue her career. Wanting a change, she decided to move back to Florida and joined the Midland IRA team.

When asked how she felt about her new job Ambuter replied, “I’m excited to join the Midland team and appreciate the opportunity to be involved in the expansion of the firm’s mission and growth.” The staff is pleased to welcome Ambuter on board.

About Midland IRA

Midland IRA is a self-directed IRA administrator that provides service to clients who prefer to choose their own assets in their retirement plans. As a leader in the industry, the firm makes it easy to use self-directed retirement plans to invest in assets that the individual investor knows, understands, and can control. Midland IRA is also a 1031 exchange qualified intermediary with Certified Exchange Specialists® on staff to assist the unique needs of all investors. To learn more visit www(dot)MidlandIRA(dot)com.