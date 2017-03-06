ALCN Offers internal coaching courses for leaders

The Academy of Leadership Coaching & NLP (ALCN) has announced that they are now offering coaching skills courses for the organizations. The programming options range from basic workplace coaching skills to coaching skills for managers and leaders, to advanced internal coach training.

Over the years, ALCN has been called upon by leading national and international organizations to help design coaching programs to give C-level executives the skills necessary to become emotionally aware leaders and more effectively guide their team members, while creating an internal coaching culture. With these experiences in mind, Helen Attridge, Founder & President, Academy of Leadership Coaching & NLP, is joining forces with Devi Cavitt Razo, Founder of Entera Consulting, International Leadership Coach and Organizational Emotional Intelligence Specialist, to offer Coaching Skills Courses for the Work Environment, a complete coaching curriculum that gives organizations the tools they need to successfully train leaders to utilize coaching skills within their management practices.

“Many organizations are beginning to understand the value of creating a coaching culture, to develop and foster a growth mindset, increase trust in the organization and develop internal resources. Having a high trust organizational culture is linked directly to increased profits, productivity and company loyalty. In today’s world, leaders need to understand how to coach and develop their people,” Attridge notes. Benefits to having internal coaches include:



Cost savings — the company can save money by having internal coaches and developing key leaders to conduct coach training internally.

Building your corporate culture – bringing coaching in-house demonstrates that your company values employee development.

Convenience – It’s easier for employees to receive face to face in the moment coaching.

Professional Development — Managers and leaders have an opportunity to learn how to coach and share their learning

The course offerings, which can stand alone or be combined in customized packages to create the right program for your organization. include:



Coaching Skills for the Workplace: Coaching and Being Coachable – One-day course

Basic Coaching Skills for Managers and Leaders – Two-day immersion

Developmental Coaching Skills for Managers and Leaders - Two-day immersion

Relationship Skills for the Workplace: Working with Emotional Intelligence

Trainer the Trainer Programs

In addition, Attridge, Razo and the ALCN team are offering a variety of presentations and programs, including:



The Business Case for Creating a Coaching Culture

Customized Executive Programs

Dedicated Internal Coach Training (60 hour ICF-approved certification course)

Consulting

Coach/Mentoring Supervision

About the Academy of Leadership Coaching & NLP

The Academy of Leadership Coaching & NLP course offerings are approved by the International Coach Federation (ICF), the global gold standard in the field of coaching. For more information on the Coaching Skills Curriculum or additional services, please contact the ALCN team.