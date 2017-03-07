Endeavour Solutions joins Vanguard Software as a Value Added Reseller. Vanguard has the advanced-analytic depth and breadth to meet all of the needs of our existing and emerging customer bases

IT services provider Endeavour Solutions inked a deal to become the first New Zealand-based reseller of Vanguard Software’s cloud-based S&OP & IBP platform.

With offices in New Zealand, Australia and the U.K., Endeavour will integrate and support Vanguard Software across Australasia and Western Europe, where the company implements leading enterprise systems including Microsoft Dynamics, MYOB Greentree, and Sage ERP.

Neal Goffman, VP of Sales & Marketing for Vanguard Software, said Endeavour’s strengths in supply chain and distribution, manufacturing, construction, and infrastructure sectors align with Vanguard’s own industry experience.

“We understand each other’s customer bases,” said Goffman. That’s going to help us deliver core value to an economically expanding part of the world through a partner that can truly ad value. It’s a fantastic opportunity to meet a market that is demanding increasingly sophisticated solutions.”

Vanguard Software develops and sells an integrated platform of applications for sales forecasting, demand planning, inventory optimization, budgeting and forecasting, sales and operations planning (S&OP), and integrated business planning (IBP) with full financial integration.

“Vanguard has the advanced-analytic depth and breadth to meet all of the needs of our existing and emerging customer bases,” said Tim Ryley, Chief Executive of Endeavour Solutions. “Beyond that, we expect their business planning and forecasting platform to amplify our customers’ returns, especially on large-scale ERP investments.”

About Endeavour Solutions

Endeavour Solutions is based in Auckland, New Zealand and has been in business for more than 30 years. The company has expanded throughout Australasia and the U.K. where it now provides consulting, development, training & support, and implementation services for enterprise systems including ERP, CRM, BI and more.

About Vanguard Software

Vanguard Software introduced its first product for decision support analysis in 1995. Today, thousands of companies across every major industry and more than 60 countries rely on Vanguard Integrated Business Planning (IBP), forecasting and advanced analytic cloud platform. Vanguard Software is based in Cary, North Carolina.