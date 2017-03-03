TalentKeepers® Launches RetentionWorks® 2.5

RetentionWorks is an award-winning, comprehensive employee retention solution.

TalentKeepers, Inc., the leader in employee engagement and retention solutions, has updated its web-based employee retention solution RetentionWorks® with a fresh design. The new design creates a dynamic, more efficient user interface for clients to access all of TalentKeepers' engagement and retention tools.

RetentionWorks is an award-winning, comprehensive employee retention solution that engages executives, leaders and team members in an organization's battle to keep its best talent. It provides actionable data about employees and leaders; builds knowledge and develops skills in leaders; and, unique to RetentionWorks, actively involves front-line employees in boosting retention and engagement. The result is a process of assessment, development, support and monitoring that ensures a sustainable and positive focus on keeping valued employees and energizing their performance.

"The update to RetentionWorks brings our powerful set of tools to our clients in an easier to use and customizable view," said Chris Mulligan, TalentKeepers CEO. "We've received tremendously positive feedback from clients."

When originally launched, RetentionWorks was awarded Human Resource Executive® Magazine's prestigious Top Training Product award.

RetentionWorks is the first web-based employee retention solution of its kind to receive an official U.S. Patent, reinforcing the breakthrough approach offered to organizations seeking to cut turnover. Its integrated set of tools--including assessment and diagnostic tools, development modules, support tools, in-depth reporting and tracking and related processes--actively engage leaders and team members to help improve retention and business performance.

About TalentKeepers®

TalentKeepers® is celebrating 17 years of providing award-winning employee engagement and retention solutions to help companies around the globe increase their organizational performance. We provide employee engagement solutions, certified leader development programs, onboarding processes, standardized or customized surveys, and other talent management strategies that span the employee lifecycle. Let us help you build a culture that keeps your best talent, boosts productivity, and delivers outstanding performance. Visit http://www.talentkeepers.com.

Media contact:

Laura Spear, 407-660-6041 x127

lspear(at)talentkeepers.com