Scott K. Brown

Attorney Scott K. Brown of Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP is a featured speaker at the 2017 AgFirst Farm Credit Bank’s 2017 Compliance Conference being held in Nashville on March 13-15.

A partner in the firm’s transactional and litigation practice groups, Brown is presenting “Year In Review and Lessons Learned: Bankruptcy and Litigation Updates.” As an attorney representing agricultural lenders in business transactions and solvency matters, Brown’s expertise includes loan origination and documentation, regulatory compliance, litigation in state and federal court, receiverships and bankruptcies.

“We will discuss recent cases and trends in bankruptcy and work-outs,” said Brown. “We will also discuss new and important litigation across the country affecting agricultural lending.”

With experience as in-house and outside counsel and a contributor to many legal publications, Brown also shares insights on working with commercial, agricultural and private lenders and other businesses in a broad array of transactions and litigation.

The 2017 AgFirst Farm Credit Bank’s Compliance Conference is at the Nashville Loews Vanderbilt Hotel.

About Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP is an Am Law 200 commercial law firm for handling complex matters in litigation, intellectual property, business transactions, gaming, government relations and other practice areas. Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie offices are located in Albuquerque, Colorado Springs, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Irvine, Phoenix, Reno, Silicon Valley and Tucson. For more information, visit lrrc.com.