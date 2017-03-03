CM Truck Beds Announces New Service Body Offering

All New Aluminum Service Body Bed by CM Truck Beds CM Truck Beds has thrived over the last 20 years by offering unparalleled capacity, versatility and durability at a great value.

“CM Truck Beds built a national reputation of excellence serving a broad array of demanding industries with our Flat Bed products, “ said Joe Lewis, Vice President of CM Truck Beds. “The introduction of the Service Body product will help extend our relationship with existing customers who’ve been asking for the additional capabilities offered by these designs while also opening up new markets where we can introduce the features, durability, service, and value that have made CM Truck Beds a recognized leader in truck body solutions.”

The Service Bodies, available in steel or aluminum, will further CM’s reputation for integrating top quality components and clever accommodations for the working men and women who will rely on them. Key features include an immersive powder-coated finish on every component for long-lasting wear and an enduring finish, premium gas shocks supporting reinforced cabinet doors for maximum strength, stainless steel hardware for security, and bolted, modular construction for configurability and serviceability in the years ahead. Not only is CM offering modular fast moving service bodies, but their customization is on par with the standards in the industry.

Aluminum and steel models each are covered by a four year/48,000 warranty, among the most generous in the industry. The bodies are also each covered by a pro-rated rust guarantee (10 years for aluminum bodies, 6 years for steel bodies). CM Truck Beds’ exceptional building practices, like integrated conduit for all wiring to maintain integrity in harsh environments, enables the company to exceptional warranties at highly competitive pricing.

CM Truck Beds commitment to low lead times with heavy inventory will certainly make for a great choice for fleet and commercial customers when looking to service body solutions. With the best lead times in the industry, CM can certainly meet the demands of the market without lengthy lead times.

“CM Truck Beds has thrived over the last 20 years by offering unparalleled capacity, versatility and durability at a great value. These same attributes are what makes our Service Body lineup so promising,” said Lewis. “We’re really excited not only about this new product, but by what the Service Body lineup will enable our customers to accomplish.”

CM Truck Beds will debut the new Service Body lineup at the NTEA Truck Show, March 15-18, 2017, in Indianapolis, IN.

CM Truck Beds has been a North American leader in truck bed manufacturing for over 20 years. CM Truck Beds are built in the heart of the USA in a 150,000 square foot facility located in Kingston, Oklahoma. CM Truck Beds produce over 25,000 truck beds annually and have distributors located from coast to coast. The product line-up by CM Truck Beds is a versatile blend of both steel and aluminum beds designed for multiple hauling and service work applications. CM Truck Beds rugged truck bed configurations are engineered and available for use in just about every working industry. For more information, and to see full line-up of CM Truck Beds visit http://cmtruckbeds.com