Quadrant Engineering Plastic Products (EPP), leading global supplier of high-performance thermoplastic materials, visits CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017 this March to showcase their durable, engineering-grade thermoplastic material solutions for the Construction and Heavy Machinery sectors.

In a construction industry that continues to become more and more demanding, equipment, machinery, and people are required to withstand extreme conditions. Thermoplastic solutions from Quadrant EPP have a track record of outperforming metal in these types of high-stress environments—protecting manufacturers’ investments while keeping safety at the forefront.

Quadrant EPP offers a comprehensive selection of Nylatron® Material Grades ranging from PA, MC907, GSM, GSM Blue, 703XL, NSM, and LIG. Developed for high impact and abrasion applications, Nylatron® outperforms all other “premium” wear grade nylon materials with proven applications in sheaves, rollers, wear pads, outrigger pads, bushings and bearings.

Thermoplastic solutions, including Quadrant EPP’s QuickSilver® Truck Liners and TIVAR®, are durable and tough—designed so that construction machinery around the globe can operate reliably without downtime or logistical delays:



Nonstick, non-wearing, friction-optimized surfaces to promote flow and reduce noise

High levels of abrasion, corrosion, and chemical-resistance

High impact strength that is lighter and outlasts traditional materials like aluminum or steel

Environmentally friendly applications due to limited or nonexistent greasing/lubrication

As global leading specialists in the area of engineering grade plastics research, and drawing on over 70 years of experience, Quadrant EPP has helped thousands of manufacturers decrease their Mean Time Between Repair (MTBR) through reduced downtime and longer lasting, maintenance-free materials.

With representation from every major construction industry, CONEXPO-CON/AGG will feature over 2,500 exhibitors and more than 150 sessions. Comprehensive industry trends are grouped into 10 educational tracks, including Earthmoving & Site Development, Equipment Management & Maintenance, Safety & Regulations, Technology, and more.

Learn more about Quadrant EPP’s innovative family of materials at CONEXPO-CON/AGG (booth #G70502) at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV from March 7-11, 2017. Application specialists and technical experts will be available on-site to answer questions and provide guidance for engineering and application solutions.

