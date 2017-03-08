Celebrating Spring in District Style at The Embassy Row Hotel

The Embassy Row Hotel, A Destination Hotel, welcomes the spring season with a variety of exciting offerings that will run from March 1 - April 30, 2017 including programming in celebration of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington D.C. spring break city getaway packages and a pet-friendly partnership with BarkBox for any dog lover toting their four-legged friends.

Whether guests wish to visit the world-renowned National Cherry Blossom Festival or explore America’s capital city on their own, The Embassy Row Hotel has packages that will fit every agenda. Spring offerings include the following:

Cherry Blossom Festival Programming:

National Cherry Blossom Festival Package – As an ode to Washington D.C.’s greatest and most cherished springtime celebration, The Embassy Row Hotel is offering a special springtime package for visitors traveling to D.C. for the festival. Guests can enjoy all the official festival events including fireworks and concerts then continue the celebration back at the hotel with complimentary sake sampling at the hotel’s restaurant, Station Kitchen & Cocktails. The celebratory package includes:



Two night accommodations in one of the property’s 231 boutique guest rooms and suites

Two SmartTrip Cards with one-day Metrorail Passes

Complimentary evening sake sampling in Station Kitchen & Cocktails

10% off all food & drink in food and beverage outlets

Daily access to a digital Press Reader newspaper subscription

Complimentary access to the Adult Playground which offers foosball, ping pong and shuffleboard

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Rates for the National Cherry Blossom Festival Package start at $179/night and are available starting Monday, March 20 through Sunday, April 16, 2017.

Cherry Blossom Cocktails – Visitors and locals alike can celebrate the National Cherry Blossom Festival at Station Kitchen & Cocktails at The Embassy Row Hotel with two specially crafted cocktails inspired by the world famous Japanese cherry blossoms and made with Japanese ingredients:



Morning Kayoto- This hangover helper literally means, “the supportive person,” in Japanese. The Morning Kayoto is made with Suntory Toki Japanese whiskey, matcha tea, plum wine honey syrup and toasted Thai pepper hemp foam finish.

Haiku- This cocktail mixes chamomile lemon grass green tea brewed on site at Compass Coffee, anise infused honey syrup, lychee infused puree and Suntory Toki whiskey.

Find Your Fun in D.C. Package – Couples and best friends alike looking for a night out on the town can enjoy the Find Your Fun in D.C. Package, perfect for the ultimate city experience. Guests receive:



Two complimentary cocktails in Station Kitchen & Cocktails

Two SmartTrip cards

10% off all food & drink in food and beverage outlets

Daily access to a digital Press Reader newspaper subscription

Complimentary access to the Adult Playground which offers foosball, ping pong and shuffleboard

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Rates for the Find Your Fun in D.C. Package start at $149/night and it's available year round.

Spring Break in D.C. – Guests who book their spring trip by April 30th at The Embassy Row Hotel will receive added perks in the form of hotel credits, the amount increasing with every night booked. Travelers can book a two-night stay to receive $50 in hotel credits; three-night stay to receive $100 in hotel credits; four-night stay to receive $200 in hotel credits; and a five-night stay to receive $300 in hotel credits. Package is available through April 30.

Pet Friendly Package – The Embassy Row Hotel has teamed up with dog gift box service, BarkBox, for the paw-fect pet-friendly hotel package. When staying at The Embassy Row Hotel, furry friends can enjoy belly rubs and ear scratches along with:



Overnight accommodations in a boutique guest room or suite

Complimentary BarkBox goodies (includes chew toys and treats)

“Borrow a Bed,” guests can borrow a specially crafted dog bed made by a local D.C. artisan

Collapsible keepsake bowl

10% off all food & drink in food and beverage outlets

Daily access to a digital Press Reader newspaper subscription

Complimentary access to the Adult Playground which offers foosball, ping pong and shuffleboard

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Rates for the Pet-Friendly Hotel Package start at $199 inclusive of a daily amenity fee and is available year-round.

For more information, please visit http://www.destinationhotels.com/embassy-row-hotel or call (202) 265-1600.

About The Embassy Row Hotel, A Destination Hotel

Surrounded by embassies and charming row homes in the historic neighborhood of Dupont Circle, The Embassy Row Hotel is Washington, D.C.’s only lifestyle hotel. Providing guests with the opportunity to immerse themselves in the diverse culture and bustling, trend-setting scene of the nation’s capital, The Embassy Row Hotel concluded a multi-phase, $15 million renovation in March 2015, debuting 231 deluxe guestrooms with design nods to the neighborhood, over 8,000+ sq. ft. of new meeting and event space, and a lifestyle-driven lobby experience anchored by new restaurant, Station Kitchen & Cocktails. Reinforcing the urban resort concept, the hotel also features The Rooftop, a seasonal bar complex boasting one of the city’s only heated swimming pools with sweeping views of D.C. and Virginia. For more information on The Embassy Row Hotel, visit http://www.embassyrowhotel.com. Follow us on Twitter: @EmbassyRowHotel. Like us on Facebook: EmbassyRowHotel.

About Destination Hotels

Destination Hotels (Destination) is a collection of luxury and upscale independent hotels, resorts and residences across the United States and Caribbean. Offering authentically-immersed and enriching experiences, each property is individual at heart, yet connected by a commitment to drawing upon the best of each location. Highly distinct, the Destination experience is always memorable and matchless; guests will feel the locale in a genuine way through each property and during the engaging moments cultivated both in and outside of them. Continuously growing with more than 40 properties, the award-winning portfolio features 19 renowned golf courses, 18 indigenous spas, and 112 exceptional bars and restaurants. Destination Hotels are true to our place; diverse by design. For more information, visit http://www.destinationhotels.com. Follow us on Twitter: @Destination. Like us on Facebook: DestinationHotels.

CONTACT:

Fiona Paladino, Eleven Six Public Relations

(646) 586-5474 | fiona(at)elevensixpr(dot)com