Sierra Pacific Mortgage is proud to announce that branch manager, Michael Shotnik, has been named to Mortgage Professional America’s “Hot 100 2017” list. Nominated by the mortgage community, MPA’s Hot 100 includes 100 of the top mortgage professionals that are making an impact in the industry.

Michael’s approach to his role as a producing branch manager, and the key his success, has been to focus on the customer’s journey during the mortgage process. The customer’s experience is of paramount importance for him.

This is not Michael’s first time being recognized by the MPA. He has been on the Hot 100 list before, and for the last 3 years, Michael has been one of MPA’s Young Guns.

On being named one of MPA’s Hot 100 2017, Michael said, “2016 was a great year! With great support staff, effective marketing, and fantastic clientele, we were able to surpass our goals. The market has shifted, however I’m eager to help as many families as possible in 2017.”

Michael joined Sierra Pacific Mortgage in 2011 and has been a consistent top producer. His passion and enthusiasm for helping his clients fulfill the American Dream of homeownership shines through in the work he does and the relationship he builds with those clients.