LeadershipYOU.com Launches Free Online Leadership Course

LeadershipYOU.com has launched the LeadershipYOU massive open online course (MOOC), composed of sixteen videos, each providing information necessary to develop self-leadership skills.

The LeadershipYOU MOOC is a free resource created specifically for teachers and students. The LeadershipYOU MOOC can be used alone or in conjunction with its companion book,LeadershipYOU: Your Future Begins With You.

Click here to visit the LeadershipYOU MOOC

The LeadershipYOU MOOC was created by Dr. John Shufeldt, MD, JD, MBA, FACEP, who is an educational advocate and successful entrepreneur.

“The goal of the LeadershipYOU MOOC is to encourage, challenge, inform, and enrich viewers lives through self-leadership and perpetual learning,” says Dr. Shufeldt.

Dr. Shufeldt worked with Educational Director and former high school teacher, Maribeth Sublette, to ensure this free online resource will connect and serve educators and their students worldwide.

“This quality content will connect with students and serve as a powerful multimedia tool for educators,” says Sublette. “The lifelong leadership lessons taught in these engaging videos facilitate growth and inspire action.”

Sublette goes on to say every LeadershipYOU MOOC has different classroom applications, particularly aligned with Common Core’s heavy emphasis on multimedia learning. She says, “the LeadershipYOU MOOC will inspire educators to conceptualize different approaches to implement this asset in their classrooms.”

The LeadershipYOU MOOC contains five sections with four videos per section:



Introduction

Part I – Understanding the Concepts of Self-Leadership and Success

Part II – Take Stock of Where You Are. What Is or Could Be Holding You Back?

Part III – Figure out What Your Next Steps Need to Be

Part IV – Continuing to Strive for Greatness

Free common core-aligned lesson plans are also available to further assist educators in sharing this self-leadership content.

Dr. Shufeldt, who is a leadership expert in multidisciplinary ventures, and who is committed to innovation in medicine, entrepreneurism and education, believes that this LeadershipYOU MOOC will help any individual achieve their leadership goals.

About John Shufeldt: http://www.johnshufeldt.com

Dr. John Shufeldt, MD, JD, MBA, FACEP is a leadership expert in multidisciplinary ventures committed to innovation in medicine, entrepreneurism and education. John has three decades of experience leading high performing teams in businesses that combine his passions for medicine, law, and leadership. He committed to return to school every 10 years to push his own personal envelope. John continues to practice emergency medicine, and is an adjunct professor at ASU’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law.

About Maribeth Sublette:

Maribeth worked as an English teacher at McClintock High School, a nationally recognized Title I school, before joining the LeadershipYOU team as Education Director. Her years in the classroom taught her the importance of creating lessons that connect with students, a principle that guided her efforts as she designed this MOOC. She is passionate about inspiring students to pursue their most amazing future.

About the LeadershipYOU book:

LeadershipYOU: Your Future Begins With You is an educational guidebook into the world of self-leadership. Each chapter connects lessons through inspirational quotes, anecdotal real-life examples, and implemental strategies and solutions. 10 easy-to-read chapters are complete with leadership development strategies John learned throughout his thirty-year career in medicine, business, and law, as well as moving stories from self-leaders around the world. Each chapter concludes with closing summaries and takeaways to solidify the reader’s motivation into action.