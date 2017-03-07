DataBank Is Excited to Announce Their Partnership With Hyperfish

DataBank is delighted to partner with Hyperfish to offer and build on their revolutionary product.

DataBank, a leading provider of business process solutions and services, is excited to announce their partnership with Hyperfish. DataBank strives to simplify business operations to improve clients’ efficiency and productivity while reducing their costs. As a Microsoft Silver Partner, we provide a full range of consultative and professional services and software that leverages Microsoft’s Technologies. Hyperfish for Active Directory enables organizations to automatically identify, retrieve, and populate missing information in Active Directory (AD) quickly and easily. The product monitors your AD or Azure AD for information that is missing, incorrect or out of date. Using next generation technology, Hyperfish starts a dialog with each user that makes it very easy for them to update their information.

DataBank is excited to partner with Hyperfish and their suite of products. By implementing Hyperfish to complete their directories, users can improve the speed and quality of communications across the organization, reducing IT costs and ensuring high-quality, consistent directory information. Hyperfish also allows users to unlock more value in Microsoft Office 365, including SharePoint.

“DataBank is delighted to partner with Hyperfish to offer and build on their revolutionary product,” said Jason Dausey, Director of Professional Services in DataBank’s Microsoft Practice. “We recognize a major challenge that stifles new innovation at many organizations, across all departments, that Hyperfish's product solves. We cannot be more excited to offer this solution to existing and new customers.”

“We are proud to be partnering with DataBank through this strategic alliance,” said Jakob Maciolek, VP of Sales at Hyperfish. “DataBank is known for their innovative SharePoint solutions and we couldn’t be more excited to be joining forces and bring to market a solution that will deliver better people and profile experiences to organizations utilizing the Microsoft stack.”

About DataBank

DataBank is North America’s leading end-to-end business process solution provider. With the most experience in the industry, we’re proud to offer award-winning solutions to thousands of customers nationwide. We provide a wide host of offerings that help organizations simplify their business processes including document scanning, data capture solutions, enterprise content management software, business process outsourcing, staff augmentation, and workflow design and implementation. As a Microsoft Silver partner, we offer a full range of consultative & professional services, as well as support and software leveraging Microsoft’s Technologies.

About Hyperfish

Hyperfish is a fast growing team of passionate and curious people who have worked in the IT industry for many years, frustrated by the lack of solutions to everyday business problems. Founded in 2015, the Hyperfish team is based on the shores of Lake Washington in Kirkland, Washington. Our rapidly growing team is focused on creating great software that people love to use. Our team brings deep relationships with Microsoft, its channel partners, and many of the IT industry’s most respected institutional investors.