Fans of basketball, corndogs and tater tots are eagerly counting the days to March 18, the 25th annual celebration of basketball and meat-on-a-stick known as National Corndog Day.

With the 2017 holiday just two weeks away, Corndog fans are eagerly visiting the National Corndog Day website(http://www.corndogday.com) to download free party packs, get Foster Farms coupons, register their local parties, and order corndog swag such as commemorative t-shirts and posters.

Held on the first Saturday of the men's college basketball tournament, National Corndog Day was established in 1992 by two college students in Corvallis, Ore. Since its founding, National Corndog Day has grown to include thousands upon thousands of loyal, some might say rabid, fans across the United States and around the globe.

"National Corndog Day was founded on a simple premise: Watch basketball from morning 'til night, eat corndogs and tater tots with friends and have fun," said Jeff Bernius, who joined the corndog movement in 2000. "When National Corndog Day was created, no one thought it would become so popular. But we should have known. After all, who doesn't enjoy indulging in the ultimate comfort food, watching hours upon hours of basketball and enjoying time with friends and family."

Dedicated National Corndog Day fans set their sights on achieving the infamous NCD Triple Double -- consuming 10 Foster Farms corndogs, 99 tater tots and 10 cans or bottles of their favorite beverage while watching the day's games. The National Corndog Day website offers a free downloadable score sheet to help fans track their progress toward the lofty goal.

Founded by Brady Sahnow and Henry Otley in 1992, National Corndog Day is the ultimate celebration of basketball, corndogs and tater tots. National Corndog Day LLC is the corporate entity governing National Corndog Day, and is dedicated to continually making the holiday better and more enjoyable for its legions of dedicated fans.