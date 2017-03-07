Pathologists can review cases remotely Inspirata's Consultation Portal that makes it possible for cancer institutions to share the expertise of their highly regarded pathology subspecialists to provide second opinions on domestic and international cases.

Cancer diagnostics workflow solution provider Inspirata®, Inc. has launched a cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant Consultation Portal that makes it possible for cancer institutions to share the expertise of their highly regarded pathology subspecialists to provide second opinions on domestic and international cases. The portal also makes it possible to manage and share cases for quality assurance reviews.

Customizable for both the sending and receiving institutions, the portal enables the receiving institution’s pathologists to review digital pathology images and case details on complex cases uploaded from partner institutions anywhere in the world. The consulting pathologist can then review the case and communicate with the sending physician via email alerts and messages, including providing amendments after the case is signed out.

Partner institution physicians who want to submit a case for review can log into their institution’s portal to create and manage cases for consultation, identifying the type of subspecialist review required and/or selecting the specific subspecialty pathologist they want to review their case. They then upload Whole Slide Image (WSI) files along with other diagnostic images, case notes and additional relevant patient information and files. The portal provides email alerts and messaging options for two-way communications between both physicians. Payment can be made within the Consultation Portal on a per slide or per case basis through an integration with Payum or through the consulting institution’s billing system.

A very robust administration module is central to the extensive configurability and branding capabilities within the Consultation Portal. One or more “child” sites can be set up and affiliated with the main “parent” site, and each site can be branded so that the associated institution’s colors, background images and logos are displayed. The administration module also accommodates configuring Protected Health Information (PHI), definition of user roles and permissions at the root and site level, as well as setting up site-level workflows, divisions, specialties, priorities, reasons for case assignment, payment gateways and much more.

“Inspirata’s Consultation Portal was built to enable cancer centers to extend their brand worldwide, create a new revenue stream and generate pull-through revenue from international patients seeking second opinions and follow-up treatment,” says Inspirata CEO Satish Sanan. “Prior to building it, we conducted an exhaustive review of the features and functions available in competitor portals, and then set about addressing the gaps to ensure we built the most functionally rich, state-of-the-art solution available today.”

The new Consultation Portal, which uses the same Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA) as Inspirata’s diagnostic cockpit, can be a standalone solution or acquired as part of Inspirata’s end-to-end digital pathology workflow solution, which spans the digitizing of glass pathology slides to create WSIs that can be viewed and managed by pathologists in a state-of-the-art cockpit.

About Inspirata, Inc.

Inspirata®, Inc. offers the most comprehensive cancer diagnostics workflow solution available for precision diagnosis today. The solution, which employs a unique “solution-as-a-service” business and delivery model, accelerates anatomic and molecular pathology workflows and facilitates whole slide imaging and image analytics, prognostic and predictive assays, remote consultations and tumor boards. This comprehensive solution includes an Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) to help to solve interoperability issues and a Natural Language Processing Engine (NLP) for structuring data. This big data initiative will provide a wide range of users, including educators, physicians, patients, administrators, researchers and pharma, with curated and structured data related to diagnostic decision support, treatment options, prognostic information and population health metrics to help improve outcomes for cancer patients. For more information, please visit http://www.inspirata.com or contact info(at)inspirata(dot)com.