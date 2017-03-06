The Grove at Stapleton, a 55+ active senior community, announced that it has been awarded LEED Gold certification. The LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) rating system, developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the foremost program for buildings, homes and communities that are designed, constructed, maintained and operated for improved environmental and human health performance.

“A carefully considered strategy on sustainability and livability governed every aspect of the design, construction and management of The Grove,” shares Susan Maxwell, Chief Operations Officer at Zocalo Community Development. “Aside from the environmental benefits, residents are experiencing significant savings on their utilities.” Known for their award-winning designs with a clear focus on sustainability, Zocalo brought their development expertise to Denver’s newest premier senior community.

With a variety of 1- and 2-bedroom apartment home plans available, residents at The Grove enjoy high-end finishes throughout, in-unit washers and dryers, patios and balconies, and plenty of storage. Centralized amenities include a community kitchen and gathering spaces, large fitness center, outdoor garden plots, dog park, potting shed and workshop, underground parking, and more. United Plus Property Management’s national awarding-winning SUN® Program brings activites and events designed to support independent living and enhance the active senior lifestyle.

The Grove at Stapleton achieved LEED certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions aimed at achieving high performance. These included high efficiency appliances and lighting, high performance faucets, high standards on the sourcing of natural materials, low VOC paints, adhesives and carpets, low-e windows, and low contribution to the waste stream through a comprehensive recycling program. Additionally, situated in a location within walking and biking distance to many of Stapleton’s restaurants, retailers, and attractions, The Grove lessens the need for individual vehicle transportation.

LEED is the foremost program for the design, construction and operation of green buildings. More than 90,000 commercial and institutional projects are currently participating in LEED, comprising more than 17.1 billion square feet of construction space in all 50 states and more than 164 countries and territories.

“Achieving LEED certification is more than implementing sustainable practices. It represents a commitment to making the world a better place and influencing others to do better,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO, USGBC. "Given the extraordinary importance of climate protection and the central role of the building industry in that effort, Zocalo Community Development demonstrates their leadership through their LEED certification of The Grove at Stapleton.”

For more information about The Grove at Stapleton, visit http://www.groveatstapleton.com.

About The Grove at Stapleton: The Grove at Stapleton is Denver’s newest premier housing community for residents 55 and older. Designed with the active senior in mind, The Grove’s 150 apartment homes feature a variety of 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans with high-end features throughout. Numerous community amenities offer residents opportunities to enjoy the community, the environment, and each other. The Grove is actively leasing - for more information visit http://www.groveatstapleton.com.

About Zocalo Community Development: Zocalo Community Development is an award-winning, Denver-based development and management services company focused on creating sustainable communities that deliver for residents, investors and neighborhoods alike. Locally produced and contextually sensitive are descriptors of Zocalo's commitment to community development. Zocalo seeks to reduce the impact residential and mixed-use buildings have on the earth and the environment by substantially reducing greenhouse gases generated both by the building itself and by the means and patterns of resident commuting. Zocalo is ceaseless in its commitment to improving the design, sustainability, construction, development and marketing of its projects. The product of this complete integration is the development of real estate projects of greater enduring quality and sustainability. For more information, visit http://www.zocalodevelopment.com

About United Plus Property Management, LLC: With over 100 years of experience in their respective areas, the United Plus leadership team has the skills, experience, and knowledge to successfully manage housing communities across the nation. With an expanding staff and growing demand for services in all housing portfolios, and a full-service property management approach including accounting and marketing, UPPM is poised to be at the forefront of property management in the United States. Learn more at http://www.unitedpluspm.com.