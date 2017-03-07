Curvo Raises Additional $900k Funding Led by Kent Parker

Curvo Labs, Inc The company is experiencing rapid growth among US hospitals with a 5X increase in annual recurring revenue during 2016.

Curvo Labs, Inc., a healthcare supply chain management software-as-a-service company, today announces its raise of an additional $900,000 in seed funding. The round, led by Indiana-native Kent Parker, founder and President of Florida-based Snake Run Capital, included participation from Indianapolis-based Elevate Ventures, software executive Steve Piotraczk and other angel investors. Curvo has raised $2.1 million to date.

Curvo powers the work of healthcare supply chain professionals with fast, rich data, easy workflows, and a connected supplier community. The company is experiencing rapid growth among US hospitals with a 5X increase in annual recurring revenue during 2016. The infusion of capital from this raise will allow Curvo to further innovate its sourcing platform, as well as accelerate the expansion of sales and customer support resources to better serve existing users and continue the rapid growth of additional customers.

“There is a real bandwidth problem inside our hospital supply chains, but our industry doesn’t have to accept this as reality. We spend our time as a company understanding our customers’ work day, what they’re trying to accomplish, and their organizational goals, and we build SaaS technology and customer success functions to make it faster and easier to get things done,” said Andy Perry, CEO of Curvo Labs, Inc. “We love our customers, they are our focus, and we continue to execute for them. This funding round and the strategic guidance from procurement software veterans like Kent and Steve, are enablers of more products, more customers, and more customer success.”

“I’m thrilled to continue to invest in Curvo and excited by the tremendous value the Curvo platform is creating for hospital systems across the country. The vision of Andy and his team to transform the supply chain for the healthcare industry is both inspiring and timely. Rising healthcare costs and the need to bring more effective capabilities along with better efficiencies to hospital supply chains has created an urgent need for innovative solutions like Curvo,” said Kent Parker, President of Snake Run Capital and former COO of Ariba. “The rapid success of Curvo is evidenced by the speed of assembling this round of capital, the high degree of legacy investor participation, and the addition of software industry veterans such as Steve Piotraczk.”

“Curvo is a fresh and innovative solution for healthcare professionals. Saving time and money is essential, and with Curvo our customers get valuable insight to their entire clinical and PPI spend without having to implement software – it’s all done for you,” said Steve Piotraczk, Senior Vice President of Sales. “The data pulls, item categorizations, opportunity insights, work flows, RFP’s and dashboards--it’s all out of the gate and ready to go, no more spreadsheets. The healthcare industry needs advancement in business solutions, and Curvo is defining a new category that fills the procurement technology void.”

