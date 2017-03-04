EMerge Alliance announced today its participation in the first ever IEC LVDC Conference on Sustainable Electricity Access on May 22-23, 2017 in Nairobi, Kenya. EMerge Alliance President, Brian T. Patterson, is serving on the Organizing Committee for the conference, and will present “Access Equality in the Global Energy Network, or Enernet.”

Vimal Mahendru, IEC Chair, Organizing Committee Convener; Systems Evaluation Group-4 – LVDC, states that “LVDC is to play a key role in the 21st Century, be it to replace fossil fuels with greener technologies, or bring electricity to the 1.2 billion people in the world who are deprived of it. It is difficult to come to terms with the fact that while man has been on the moon, and is now thinking of landing on Mars, a large number of our own fellow-citizens remains without any electricity at all. The United Nations’ SDG7 (sustainable development goal for affordable and clean energy) is all about bridging the gap between the haves and have-nots. The conference is likely to attract delegates from all over the world, and participation is free for accepted delegates.”

“EMerge and its members have been involved in the development and deployment of standards for LVDC microgrids for the developed world for nearly a decade,” stated EMerge President, Brian T. Patterson. “We now wish to focus that knowledge and expertise on speeding up access to electricity, which in turn can deliver the means for economic progress to this underserved portion of our global society.” As such, Patterson has pledged the full support of the EMerge Alliance in reaching this goal.

In total, nearly 4 billion people worldwide have no access, or limited access, to electricity. As a result, these people also lack access to basic services, are largely excluded from modern communication, and hampered in their ability to escape poverty. Low voltage direct current (LVDC) is an important tool to expand real, reliable access to electricity. The conference is focused on the economic opportunities linked to LVDC. Technical experts, government representatives, funding agencies, investors, insurance companies, power utilities, manufacturers and NGOs from around the world will discuss the definition, financing, and implementation of LVDC projects and technological solutions.

The IEC LVDC Conference on Sustainable Electricity Access will be held by the IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) in partnership with The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS). Conference sponsors include Eaton, Legrand, Siemens, Schneider Electric and the Institute of Electrical Installation Engineers of Japan. The conference is supported by AFSEC (the African Electrotechnical Standards Commission).

View conference details at http://www.lvdcconference.com/, or register at http://www.lvdcconference.com/register/.

About the EMerge Alliance

The EMerge Alliance is a nonprofit, open network of more than 100 organizations reinventing electric power through the development of forward-thinking standards for the highly efficient use of hybrid AC/DC power in a variety of buildings. These standards focus on delivering DC power directly to digital electronics and power storage systems, simplifying the use of locally produced clean energy and making systems more flexible, resilient and sustainable. The EMerge Alliance Registered product program is the industry’s only program designed to simplify the use and adoption of DC power products.

Learn more at http://www.EMergeAlliance.org.

About the IEC

The IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) is the world’s leading organization that prepares and publishes globally relevant International Standards for all electric and electronic devices and systems. It brings together 169 countries, representing 99.1% of the world population and 99.2% of world energy generation. More than 20,000 experts cooperate on the global IEC platform and many more in each member country. They ensure that products work everywhere safely and efficiently with each other. The IEC also supports all forms of conformity assessment and administers four Conformity Assessment Systems that certify that components, equipment and systems used in homes, offices, healthcare facilities, public spaces, transportation, manufacturing, explosive environments and during energy generation conform to them.

IEC work covers a vast range of technologies: power generation (including all renewable energy sources), transmission, distribution, Smart Grid & Smart Cities, batteries, home appliances, office and medical equipment, all public and private transportation, semiconductors, fibre optics, nanotechnology, multimedia, information technology, and more. It also addresses safety, EMC, performance and the environment.

Learn more at http://www.iec.ch.