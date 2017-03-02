Co-Chair, Securities Litigation, William D. Briendel and Securities Litigation Shareholder Terry R. Weiss of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP will both be speaking at the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association‘s (SIFMA) Compliance & Legal Society (C&L) Annual Seminar. The seminar will take place from March 19-22, 2017, at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. This critical forum provides an opportunity for industry leaders and regulators to come together to educate each other, share ideas and concerns, and address developments and emerging trends impacting the C&L community. More information on the seminar can be found here.

Briendel, Co-Chair of the firm’s Broker-Dealer Securities Litigation Practice, will be speaking as part of a panel discussion Tuesday, March 21, from 10:20 a.m. to 11:35 a.m., Session A Panel TA: “Negotiating Skills: Learn from the Experts.” Recognized by The Legal 500 United States in Securities & Shareholder Litigation, Briendel is a litigator who represents broker-dealers and their employees in virtually all aspects of their business. Concerning Greenberg Traurig’s longstanding involvement with SIFMA, Briendel stated, “We truly recognize the benefit of SIFMA’s contributions to both our firm and our clients. It is an outstanding organization which provides highly informative programming and timely information to its members, covering all aspects of the securities industry. Greenberg Traurig is proud to support SIFMA and participate in the C&L seminar, which stands as the premier annual event within the compliance and regulatory sector of the securities industry.”

Weiss, a shareholder in the firm’s Securities Litigation Practice, will also participate on a panel scheduled for Monday, March 20, from 11:55 a.m. to 1:10 p.m., Session B Panel MB: “Arbitration: Issues and Strategies.” Weiss focuses his practice on representing the securities industry in a wide range of legal disputes. In that capacity, he represents broker-dealers, investment advisors, prime brokers and securities industry professionals in regulatory and enforcement matters, civil litigation and arbitrations, and internal investigations. An important part of his practice includes the defense of enforcement matters before the various securities industry regulators, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, FINRA and the various states.

Greenberg Traurig is also a sponsor of the event.

Greenberg Traurig has one of the broadest and deepest securities litigation practices in the country. The firm has been lead defense counsel in hundreds of securities class actions, derivative lawsuits, and SEC investigations and enforcement actions. These include some of the largest and most complex regulatory actions ever filed and one of the most highly publicized securities fraud cases in recent times. The firm has one of the most experienced and largest teams in the United States representing both market leading broker-dealers and Directors and Officers to final award or judgment in thousands of securities arbitrations and trials throughout the country. The team has tried some of the largest arbitration cases to verdict, including numerous matters involving more than $100 million. The attorneys regularly handle matters before the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Dispute Resolution, SEC, American Arbitration Association, National Futures Association, and state and federal courts across the country.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.