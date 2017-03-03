Kelly Ehlers, President of Ideas That Evoke – a social media, digital and PR agency in Madison, Wisconsin – has been accepted into the Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative and advertising agencies.

Ehlers joins other Forbes Agency Council members, who are hand-selected, to become part of a curated network of successful peers and get access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources, including the opportunity to submit thought leadership articles and short tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com.

“I’m honored to be among other industry thought leaders in contributing on Forbes.com and look forward to providing industry insight and knowledge in areas of social media, influencer marketing and public relations,” said Ehlers. “At Ideas That Evoke, we work with a multitude of industry-leading brands to pioneer their social and digital strategies and make their brand voices heard in a vivacious and cluttered social landscape. With this membership, we will be able to apply this talent to help evolve our own industry.”

Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, says, “We are honored to welcome Kelly, and Ideas That Evoke, into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world.”

###

About Ideas That Evoke

Ideas That Evoke, a social media, digital and PR agency located in Madison, Wis., was recently named the #325th Fastest Growing Private Company in America by Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5,000 List. The agency, founded by Kelly Ehlers in 2009, is rooted in solving business challenges through the innovative use of social media, influencer marketing and disruptive creative. To learn more about Ideas That Evoke®, visit http://www.IdeasThatEvoke.com, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes partnered with the founders of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) to launch Forbes Councils, invitation-only communities for world-class business professionals in a variety of industries. Members, who are hand-selected by each Council’s community team, receive personalized introductions to each other based on their specific needs and gain access to a wide range of business benefits and services, including best-in-class concierge teams, personalized connections, peer-to-peer learning, a business services marketplace, and the opportunity to share thought leadership content on Forbes.com. For more information about Forbes Agency Council, visit https://www.forbesagencycouncil.com/. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit http://www.forbescouncils.com.