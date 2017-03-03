Comparity, LLC, an insurance technology company whose mission is to simplify insurance shopping, has partnered with Costa Mesa, Calif.-based LendingQB to integrate its home insurance platform directly into LendingQB’s loan origination and loan processing software.

The industry-first integration imports mortgage loan application data directly into Comparity’s home insurance application. Home insurance applications require many of the same inputs as mortgage applications, and home insurance is required in order to close on typical home loans. The integration makes processing home insurance during the mortgage closing process more simple, transparent, and streamlined for both lenders and homebuyers.

“Everything in the mortgage industry is driving toward digital. It seems obvious for hazard insurance to be integrated but business and regulatory constraints have been obstacles," said Scott Hunter, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer at Comparity. "We created a technical solution that enables homebuyers to shop privately with the most carriers using their mortgage application data. This integration also helps lenders track their clients’ hazard insurance requirement, validate estimates, and download evidence of insurance," he added.

“To be competitive in today’s market, lenders need to remove as much waste from their workflow as possible,” said Tim Nguyen, President of LendingQB. “The partnership with Comparity eliminates hours of wasted time finalizing hazard insurance applications that can be leveraged through the existing data in the LOS.”

LendingQB’s LOS is completely web-based and designed to provide lenders a flexible, innovative workflow. Its open-architecture application protocol interface (API) enables lenders to select the tools, like Comparity, that best help their efficiency. Comparity’s technology and distribution platform is designed to fit specifically with the lender’s workflow and bridges the gap between a digital mortgage and hazard insurance.

About Comparity

Comparity is an insurance technology company whose mission is to simplify insurance shopping so everyone wins. Comparity connects buyers and sellers of personal insurance through an online, side-by-side comparison of multiple policy quotes from multiple companies using a single insurance application. Comparity reaches more insurance carriers than any other company, including carriers no other company can compare. Learn more at https://www.comparityins.com

About LendingQB

LendingQB is a provider of Lean Lending solutions. The Lean Lending solution consists of a 100 percent web browser-based, end-to-end loan residential mortgage origination system, best of breed integrations with key industry partners and ‘adoptimization’ services that result in faster cycle times and lower costs per loan. For more information, please call 888.285.3912 or visit http://www.lendingqb.com.