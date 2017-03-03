A' Pet Supply Design Awards

7th Edition of the International Pet Supplies and Products for Animals Design Awards is still open for entries by Industrial Designers, Pet Supplies Producers, Manufacturers of Products for Animals and Packaging Designers from all over the globe.

To join 2017 period of A' International Pet Supplies and Products for Animals Design Awards, simply register at A’ Design Awards, submit design and get a preliminary score for the work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, after a nominal fee payment complete.

More details and winning projects of A' International Pet Supplies and Products for Animals Design Awards are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=47 while nominations can be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/registration.php

Extended deadline for entries to A' Pet Supplies and Products for Animals Design Awards is on March 7, 2017, while winners' list will be announced on April 15, 2017.

Laureates of the 7th A' Pet Supplies and Products for Animals Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A’ Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools as well as provided with an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits.Furthermore, A’ Pet Design Prize includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Pet Supplies and Products for Animals Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Two-Person Invitation to Take Part in the A’ Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Pet Supply Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.

About the A' Pet Supply Design Awards

The A’ Design Award & Competition has been established to highlight, recognize and promote the best designs among all creative disciplines in all countries. Thus, annually organized A' Pet Supply Design Awards aims at creating a global awareness and understanding for good design practices highlighting the best designs worldwide. The ultimate aim of the A’ Pet Design Awards is to push designers, companies and brands worldwide to create superior products and projects that benefit society and create positive value within the industry. To learn more about the A’ Design Awards and the A' International Pet Supplies and Products for Animals Design Awards please visit http://www.designaward.com