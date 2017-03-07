Info Security Products Guide’s recognition of LECMPA’s customer service team further validates our customer service as excellence-in-class and a clear differentiator in the industry

LECMPA, provider of wage loss protection for railroad and transportation workers, today announced that Info Security Products Guide, the industry's leading information security research and advisory guide, has named LECMPA a Gold winner of the 2017 Global Excellence Awards® for Customer Service Team of the Year. This is the second consecutive year that LECMPA has been acknowledged as a gold winner in the customer service category.

The security industry celebrated its 13th Annual 2017 Global Excellence Awards in San Francisco by honoring excellence in every facet of the industry including products, people behind the successes and best companies.

More than 40 judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2017 Global Excellence Awards Finalists and Winners.

“Info Security Products Guide’s recognition of LECMPA’s customer service team further validates our customer service as excellence-in-class and a clear differentiator in the industry,” said LECMPA President Susan Tukel. “This industry honor is a great endorsement to the fact that LECMPA values its relationship with our client members. It’s not merely a slogan to provide excellent customer service, it’s an unwavering principle of the customer service team at LECMPA. I commend them for their dedication.”

About Info Security Products Guide

Info Security Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources. It is written expressly for those who are adamant on staying informed of security threats and the preventive measure they can take. You will discover a wealth of information in this guide including tomorrow's technology today, best deployment scenarios, people and technologies shaping info security and market research reports that facilitate in making the most pertinent security decisions. The Info Security Products Guide Global Excellence Awards recognize and honor excellence in all areas of information security. To learn more, visit http://www.infosecurityproductsguide.com and stay secured.

About LECMPA

LECMPA, founded in 1910 as a cooperative assessment insurer for railroad workers, provides wage loss protection to unionized transportation workers in all crafts and industries throughout the United States. LECMPA is a nonprofit, member-owned company with approximately 27,000 members nationwide. LECMPA headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan. More information is available at http://www.lecmpa.org.