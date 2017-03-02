CANNDESCENT pairs activities with each strain the way a sommelier might tailor a wine selection to a particular meal or course.

CANNDESCENT, a cultivator of ultra-premium cannabis, announced today that it has abandoned the use of traditional strain names, and that it will adopt an effects-based classification system, grouping its flowers Calm, Cruise, Create, Connect and Charge.

In development for a year, the system simplifies cannabis for end users by combining informative names, colors, numbers, and tasting notes to indicate how users may feel after consumption. As seen in the chart attached, CANNDESCENT describes each category while differentiating its potential effect on the mind and body.

In addition to the basic categories, the company provides strain-specific tasting notes and numbering to help users control their experience time and time again. For example, the strain description for CALM NO. 105 reads, “Lulls the mind and body into a gratifying sleep, waking you up alert for the next day,” and the strain CREATE NO. 301 offers, “Focuses your mind and settles your body, so it’s ideal for crafts or computer work.”

As part of its effects-based system, CANNDESCENT pairs activities with each strain the way a sommelier might tailor a wine selection to a particular meal or course. The company calls this pairing of cannabis flower with an effect or activity, “The Art of Flower.” The company believes the consumer creates The Art of Flower and beautifies the canvas of his or her life by marrying the right strain, activity, and responsible use.

“You shouldn’t need to bio-hack your body through a periodic table of ominous strains like Durban Poison and Train wreck just to buy some cannabis,” said Adrian Sedlin, CEO of CANNDESCENT. Sedlin continued, “The way Apple made computing more intuitive and Google streamlined search, we want to simplify strain selection and provide users the opportunity to curate their life experience. Google asked, ‘What do you want to know?’ CANNDESCENT asks, ‘How do you want to feel?’”

CANNDESCENT’s EVP of Operations, Rick Fisher, added, “Given that hundreds of growers cultivate the same strain using different phenotypes, grow mediums, nutrients, environments, techniques, and even harmful pesticides, the same strain can produce wildly different effects; names have lost their meaning as a result.” Fisher continued, “Selecting CONNECT NO. 401 or any of our strains, users know CANNDESCENT produced it, and millions of dollars went into creating a robust, predictable and pesticide-free experience.” While the company offers intuitive strain names and descriptions, it acknowledges that an individual’s experience may vary based on his or her unique biochemistry or mindset prior to use.

Reviewing CANNDESCENT’s classification system, Eugenio Garcia, Publisher of the nationally distributed Cannabis Now Magazine noted, “For the market to appeal to more mainstream consumers and grow geometrically, permitted cultivators like CANNDESCENT need to lead the way with this type of disruptive innovation. CANNDESCENT just made navigating the category easier for experienced users and newbies alike.” Adding to this sentiment, Matt Stang, CRO of High Times, the largest cannabis publication in the world stated, “CANNDESCENT just changed the game, making it simple and easy for everyone to elevate their mood and choose the effect they desire. Combining top notch business minds with deep roots in premium cultivation, CANNDESCENT will clearly be a leader for years to come.”

CANNDESCENT currently offers 24 strains under its system, says it can accommodate up to 500, and plans to add new strains and “C”ategories over time. It will do so by combining feedback from users and continued research by its in-house Ph.D of Neurosciences.

About CANNDESCENT

CANNDESCENT believes individuals can achieve their best self. It cultivates ultra-premium cannabis flowers that average 22%-33% THC content in fully licensed, indoor facilities. CANNDESCENT’s branded flowers pair exceptional product quality, state-of-the art cannabis science, and informative product categories— Calm, Cruise, Create, Connect, and Charge--so consumers can navigate to their desired effect and live The Art of Flower. Consumers can purchase CANNDESCENT’s flowers through California dispensaries and delivery services that value CANNDESCENT’s professional management, reliability, marketing, and product quality.

