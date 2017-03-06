Require Holdings, LLC Acquires Deeds on Demand

“We remain focused on being a preferred provider of diversified tech-enabled real estate transaction services to the industry,” Require Holdings CEO, Al Will

Require Holdings, LLC, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Deeds on Demand. Deeds on Demand is the first Internet-based deed and real estate document service designed to provide fast, accurate and integrated document preparation services.

Deeds on Demand’s services will be merged with reQuire Real Estate Solutions, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Require Holdings, that services the title insurance industry. reQuire Real Estate Solutions will now provide settlement agents and closing attorneys with one-stop integrated access to document preparation, property search, title curative and lien release tracking solutions.

“This acquisition accelerates our objective of bringing higher value to lenders, settlement agents, and closing attorneys by providing a wider array of products and services they need to serve their clients,” says Shannon Cobb, chief operating officer of reQuire Real Estate Solutions.

“We are excited to join the reQuire Real Estate family and look forward to providing our clients with a broader suite of services to meet their needs,” says Ed Stockunas, the business manager at Deeds on Demand.

The acquisition comes nearly a year after Require Holdings’ acquisition of Covius Real Estate Services, LLC, its lender focused quality control services affiliate, and Covius Technology Solutions, LLC, its business process management software solutions offering.

“We remain focused on being a preferred provider of diversified tech-enabled real estate transaction services to the industry,” added Require Holdings CEO, Al Will. “We intend to continue this diversification through both organic product development, and additional acquisitions to better serve lenders and settlement agents.”

About Require Holdings, LLC

Whether its providing innovative settlement and curative solutions , delivering residential and commercial mortgage loan underwriting and due diligence, or giving the title insurance industry the ability to reduce operational expenses, and improving performance through BPM technology solutions, the Require Holdings family of companies are client-focused and quality-driven.

Leveraging the expertise of a network of highly-qualified, experienced team members, the Require Holdings companies offer right-sized solutions to meet and exceed client expectations.