Hire Counsel Announces Joan Davison as New CEO

Hire Counsel, a leading innovative services provider to law firms, corporations, and government agencies for today’s new legal economy, has announced a major expansion of its executive leadership team. Lynn Mestel, who founded the company in 1993 and has served as its CEO, President, and Chairman of the Board, will remain as Chairman of the Board and Joan Davison will join as the next CEO and President. Lynn and Joan will partner to achieve continued growth and carry the company’s mission to help their diversified clients manage their dynamic workloads and distinct legal needs.

“I am very proud of what our team has accomplished since the founding of the company more than 20 years ago. As a forward-looking company, we aim for continuous improvement and ambitious growth for the future,” said Lynn. “With Joan leading the team, we can be even better at what we do best and strengthen our legacy as a nationally recognized, innovative services provider to law firms, corporations, and government agencies. For more than 20 years, we have provided superior services to our diversified clients, helping them to excel in today’s new legal economy.”

Joan brings 28 years of valuable experience, with specific expertise in operations management as well as business development, marketing, recruiting and staffing. She spent 18 years at Staff Management | SMX (a TrueBlue Company), a global provider of contingent workforce solutions, where she rose from Director of Operations to President, COO and significantly increased sales growth, optimized processes, and developed long-term strategic plans. Most recently, Joan served as the CEO at Focus Logistics Transportation, an international freight delivery company. Her previous experience also includes leading the overall operations for Forward Mobility Relocation Services, a national relocation consulting firm. Joan has been named in the Top 100 Most Influence Executive in Staffing by Staffing Industry Analysts and has received the Gold Stevie Award in the Executive of the Year – Business Services category.

“I am ecstatic about joining Hire Counsel and working with its exceptional team of dedicated professionals,” said Joan. “Hire Counsel is a pioneer in the legal staffing arena and has built an excellent reputation rooted in customized solutions and exceptional delivery. I look forward to adding my efforts to the momentum of this world class organization.”

In her role as Chairman of the Board, Lynn will partner with Joan and the leadership team for long-term strategic planning initiatives, branding, client relations, and development for all lines of business. She will also work with Board members to set overall objectives, and offer advice and counsel. Lynn will continue to have a critical and visible role within Hire Counsel and with clients.

“Joan has demonstrated tremendous success in multiplying revenue growth, streamlining business processes, and improving client services,” said Lynn. “We will leverage Joan’s experience in the staffing industry to bring a fresh perspective to our business. I also believe Joan’s experience in creating a global footprint for a rapid-growth corporation will be valuable here. This is a very important milestone for the company and I have complete confidence in Joan’s abilities to lead, motivate, and inspire.”

About Hire Counsel

Hire Counsel is a leading innovative services provider to law firms, corporations, and government agencies for today’s new legal economy. Since 1993, Hire Counsel has helped our diversified clients manage dynamic workloads and distinct legal needs to achieve consistently superior results more profitably. Our commitment is to the highest quality standards, which we accomplish through the dedication of our people. Headquartered in New York City, Hire Counsel operates across all major legal centers in the U.S. Our portfolio of services includes temporary legal support for Compliance, Contract Administration & Management, Corporate Transactions, eDiscovery (Staffing, Managed Review, Consulting), Foreign Language, Government, Research Analysis, and Secondment High Level Substantive. Hire Counsel is the only 100% employee owned company in the temporary legal staffing industry, strengthening our ability to provide best in class attorney staffing services and review management. For more information, visit http://www.hirecounsel.com or follow us on Twitter@HireCounsel.

