CatchOn Launches First Edtech Accountability Platform at SXSWedu

Addressing the education app “sprawl” occurring in school systems, CatchOn launched a public beta of the first accountability platform for classroom technology today at SXSWedu. The platform delivers data-driven evidence about which apps are being used, how often they’re being used and where they’re being used. Early adopters have already tapped into CatchOn to inform decisions about technology investment and implementation.

“Every year, the U.S. education system spends millions of dollars on apps that never realize their full potential,” said Jena Draper, CEO of CatchOn. “Our platform provides data that allows administrators to evaluate the effectiveness of their technology.”

CatchOn is an intuitive application management and reporting platform that presents a granular analysis, which district leaders can examine when making data-rich decisions about app use, cost and ROI. The platform analyzes data by showing a percentage of the budget per app and compares it with consumption across an entire district. CatchOn measures the financial impact of edtech investments and gives recommendations on new apps to implement based on student and teacher habits.

“In an environment that is oversaturated with applications, portals and services, CatchOn puts our district’s technology use in perspective,” said Jim Peterson, technology director at Bloomington School District 87 in Illinois. “We finally have actual evidence when making difficult decisions about technology purchases.”

Draper also joined a panel of edtech professionals at SXSWedu to discuss how school districts and administrators can make smarter technology decisions for students. For key takeaways and slides from the “App Overkill: Going Beyond the Buzzwords” session, contact info(at)getcatchon.com.

District administrators can register for the free public beta at http://www.getcatchon.com.

About CatchOn, Inc.

CatchOn provides the first accountability platform for school districts to track edtech investments through digital analytics. Using data, CatchOn helps administrators compare usage across grade levels, campuses and apps at every step of software implementation; identifying gaps in usage where training and professional development can prevent wasted resources and ensure important apps are being used effectively. For more information about CatchOn, follow us on Twitter @catchoninc or visit http://www.getcatchon.com.

About SXSWedu

The SXSWedu® Conference & Festival fosters and celebrates innovations in learning by hosting a diverse and energetic community of stakeholders across a variety of backgrounds in education. The annual four-day event affords registrants open access to engaging sessions, immersive workshops, interactive learning experiences, film screenings, early-stage startups, business opportunities and networking. Through collaboration, creativity and social action, SXSW edu empowers its global community to C onnect. Discover. Impact. SXSWedu is a component of the South by Southwest® family of conferences and festivals. Join the passionate and innovative community at SXSWedu, March 6-9, 2017 in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit the online schedule.