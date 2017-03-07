The entire team at CLC works very hard to connect our contractor customers with the best skilled workforce across the nation.

CLC, a leading employment agency in the Construction industry announced today they have won Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and job seekers. Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, Inavero’s Best of Staffing winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based completely on the ratings given to them by their clients and the permanent and temporary employees they’ve helped find jobs. On average, clients of winning agencies are 2.5 times more likely to be completely satisfied and talent of winning agencies are 3.6 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies. Award winners make up less than 2% of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada who earned the Best of Staffing Award for service excellence.

Focused on helping to connect people with the right job openings at US companies, CLC received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 60% of their clients and 71% of their talent, significantly higher than the industry’s average.

CEO Brad Chesin said of the achievement: “The entire team at CLC works very hard to connect our contractor customers with the best skilled workforce across the nation. I’m extremely proud of our organization being recognized by not only our craftsmen on the job sites, but by our valued customers as well. It’s an exciting time at CLC.”

About CLC

Construction Labor Contractors is the nation’s best answer to commercial construction staffing solutions. Winner of Inavero’s 2017 Best of Staffing awards for both Client Satisfaction and Talent Satisfaction. For over 20 years, we have provided skilled, experienced construction workers on demand for industrial project managers and construction contractors. With 20 labor leasing offices across the country and a national accounts office servicing every city in between, CLC is the flexible workforce solution project managers need.

About Inavero

Inavero administers more staffing agency client and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world. Inavero’s team reports on over 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients and talent each year and the company serves as the American Staffing Association’s exclusive service quality partner.

About Inavero’s Best of Staffing

Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based completely on the ratings given to them by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on BestofStaffing.com – an online resource for hiring professionals and job seekers to find the best staffing agencies to call when they are in need.