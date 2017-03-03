Jason Cameron of DIY Network's Desperate Landscpaes Over 500 home renovation, landscape, and design experts, along with six feature gardens and 25,000 square feet of horticultural designs.

The 2017 Salt Lake Tribune Home + Garden Show opens its doors on Friday, March 10, 2017 and continues through Sunday, March 12 at the South Towne Expo Center. This Spring, the Home + Garden team welcomes Jason Cameron of DIY Network’s Desperate Landscapes, Man Caves, and Sledgehammer throughout the weekend.

Well known for his hit shows on DIY Network, Cameron uses his expertise to transform old indoor and outdoor spaces into impressive and over-the-top designs. Salt Lake Tribune Home + Garden Show guests can catch him on the Garden Stage on Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 11 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 12 at 1 p.m.

Also, Sara Bendrick of DIY Network’s I Hate My Yard joins the lineup. As an expert in the landscaping world, she knows how to help homeowners improve the look and function of their yards while sticking to a budget. Bendrick will be on the Design Stage presented by XFINITY on Friday, March 10 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 11 at noon and 3 p.m.

This year, the Salt Lake Tribune Home + Garden Show welcomes over 500 home renovation, landscape, and design experts, along with six feature gardens and 25,000 square feet of horticultural designs. Home + Garden Show guests are encouraged to participate in the Blooming Hope Floral Auction on Saturday, March 11 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and also catch the Kids Cupcake Challenge on the SelectHealth Kitchen Stage on Friday, March 10 at 6:30 p.m. Additionally, guests can gather inspiration for outdoor living at the new Secret Hideaway Sheds feature and learn how to plan out their own gardens at the 400 square foot Edible Vegetable Garden.

The Salt Lake Tribune Home + Garden Show

Dates and Times

Friday, March 10 Noon–10:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 11 10:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 12 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location

South Towne Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, UT 84070

Admission

Adults (at door) $11

Adults (online) $9

Seniors $8

Children 12 & under FREE

Group tickets (20 or more) $8

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All active and retired military, first responders, and teachers qualify for one FREE ticket with a valid ID on Friday, March 10, 2017.

For more information and tickets, please visit SaltLakeTribuneHomeShow.com.

About Marketplace Events

Marketplace Events creates vibrant expositions connecting enthusiasts with experts, products and services in dynamic face-to-face environments. The company produces 46 shows annually in 23 markets including: 31 home shows in the US, 13 home shows in Canada and two Holiday Boutiques. The 46 events collectively attract 14,000 exhibitors, 1.5 million attendees and another 1.5 million unique web visitors annually. From 12 offices, the 113-person staff produces some of the most successful and longest-running shows in North America, including market-leading home shows in Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, Minneapolis, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.—some of which have thrived in their markets for more than 75 years. http://www.marketplaceevents.com

###